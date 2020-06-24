The Apprentice 2020 axed as BBC plans replacement episodes

BBC One’s farcical enterprise competitors The Apprentice won’t return to our screens in 2020, the broadcaster has introduced.

The long-running sequence, which follows Lord Alan Sugar as he whittles down a bunch of candidates vying for his funding, is a spotlight of the tv calendar for a lot of actuality followers.

Nonetheless, as a result of issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic, there shall be no new episodes of The Apprentice aired this yr, a primary because the present started again in 2005.

It might be troublesome to take care of social distancing measures for lots of the challenges, together with the now iconic boardroom scenes by which the groups crowd collectively for a grilling on their enterprise selections.

As a substitute, the BBC will broadcast a sequence wanting again at a number of the most memorable moments from earlier years of The Apprentice, that includes all-new commentary from Lord Sugar himself.

A BBC spokesperson informed The Solar: “Sadly we’ve determined to postpone The Apprentice for 2020. Manufacturing security and the wellbeing of everybody concerned within the present is our primary precedence.

“Whereas that is understandably disappointing information, viewers will nonetheless be capable of get their weekly repair of memorable duties, favorite candidates and boardroom bust ups alongside model new insights from Karren, Claude, Lord Sugar and plenty of extra from the previous 15 years in a particular highlights sequence airing on BBC1.”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for remark.

Earlier this yr, The Apprentice icon and intimidating interviewer Claude Littner spoke completely to RadioTimes.com in regards to the present’s future, whereas Lord Sugar has teased there might be two sequence of The Apprentice in 2021.

