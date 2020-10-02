The Apprentice and fans pay tribute to the late Stuart Baggs ‘the model’

The Apprentice made the most of a yr with out the actual collection, cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, by that includes highlights of the 15 collection to this point in the first of a six-part Finest Bits anthology of the greatest characters on the BBC One entrepreneurial present.

It was all about the greatest characters on Thursday evening and social media lit up with fans of the present when it featured a montage of the late Stuart Baggs, the contestant from season six who tragically died in 2015 at the age of 27.

He wasn’t a lot an Apprentice as “a model” and his bravado was legendary.

“I’m not a one-trick pony, I’m not a 10-trick pony, I’ve acquired a subject of ponies to run to this,” he memorably stated.

The tributes rolled in from fans for the “sensible” contestant.

Stuart Baggs the “Model”

Good Contestant Such a disgrace he handed a method.????#TheApprentice — James (@Jamesy_c1) October 1, 2020

Others remarked that he was their primary contestant: “Stuart Baggs will all the time stay my most favorite #TheApprentice candidate ever.”

Can we simply have an hour of Stuart Baggs please? #TheApprentice — Tom Wyatt (@t__wyatt) October 1, 2020

The affect Stuart had on fans of the present has lasted 10 years after he appeared.

The Apprentice boss Lord Alan Sugar made his personal memorial to Stuart who, aged 21, was the youngest to ever compete on the present.

“He may discuss the hind legs of a donkey. He was fairly amusing, he truly made me giggle for as soon as in the boardroom,” stated Lord Sugar.

“Stuart was one in all our most memorable characters and regretfully he’s handed away. However he’ll by no means be forgotten. What an ideal character.”

Then after all there was Ruth “The” Badger from season two of The Apprentice in 2006.

She got here second in the collection, to Michelle Dewberry, however many on social media felt she was “robbed”.

Ruth Badger – absolute legend. She’ll all the time be the one which acquired away, however surprise what’s she’s doing now? #TheApprentice — Dan E Sioux (@dannysioux) October 1, 2020

Others remarked on her no-nonsense angle to the duties and her take-no-prisoners strategy in the boardroom.

“I’m not saying The Badger was good, however in actual life Lord Sugar is now working for her #TheApprentice,” tweeted one fan.

A few of the contestants themselves acquired concerned in the nostalgia, like Melody Hossaini, who made it to week 10 of 12 in season seven.

The Apprentice – wow what an expertise! Positively lots harder than folks assume. Comfortable to have been part of it! Very nostalgic watching the clips tonight.#theapprentice #TheApprenticeBestBits @Lord_Sugar — Melody Hossaini (@Melody_Hossaini) October 1, 2020

The Apprentice Finest Bits will return subsequent Thursday on BBC One with an episode specializing in the superstar specials.

