‘The Apprentice’ Book in Works About Donald Trump’s Rise to President

Selection govt editor and New York Occasions bestselling creator Ramin Setoodeh is writing a reported nonfiction e book about “The Apprentice,” the TV present that single handedly modified the course of American historical past.

HarperCollins has signed a deal to publish the e book concerning the actuality TV sequence starring Donald Trump, which is able to function unique interviews with everybody from producers who labored on the present to former contestants on “The Apprentice” and its offshoot, “The Superstar Apprentice.”

When “The Apprentice” launched in 2004, NBC’s primetime lineup was lagging in the scores, and the community was determined for a success. The truth sequence from Mark Burnett featured a easy premise: a gaggle of peculiar folks would compete in business-oriented challenges, till one winner was topped with a money prize and a job working for the Trump Group.

“The Apprentice” grew to become an in a single day scores success, reaching greater than 20 million viewers an episode in its first season. And nobody benefited from the present greater than Trump, who was rebranded from a New York tabloid fixture right into a towering nationwide superstar.

On the present, Trump was depicted as a decisive businessman with a singular acumen, who mercilessly fired subpar contestants in his boardroom. “The Apprentice” created an indelible picture of Trump that may later be harnessed to gasoline his rise to the White Home. This e book will provide the beforehand untold behind-the-scenes story of the invention of an American fable.

That mythmaking was not unique to Trump himself. Three of Trump’s youngsters—Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric—served as judges on this system. Future first woman Melania made her debut through the first season as Trump’s girlfriend.

Setoodeh started his profession as a reporter at Newsweek, overlaying “The Apprentice” for the weekly newsmagazine. He performed many interviews with Trump through the years, and even went undercover to audition for “The Apprentice.”

Setoodeh’s first e book, “Girls Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View,’” concerning the daytime speak present created by Barbara Walters, is now being tailored right into a TV miniseries. The 2019 title grew to become a New York Occasions finest vendor and social media sensation, with repeated mentions by Howard Stern, Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams, amongst others.

Noah Eaker, vice chairman and govt editor at HarperCollins, might be enhancing the e book. Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn of Javelin represented the creator in the sale.

Says Eaker: “In all of the writing about Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency, a deeply reported understanding of ‘The Apprentice’s’ function and of Trump’s difficult relationship with Hollywood feels lacking. Ramin, with all he brings to bear as an acute reporter and observer of the leisure business and popular culture, is uniquely suited to fill in this hole.”