The arcade we visited in the Last of Us 2 closes its doors in real life

The second installment of the Naughty Dog franchise allows us to walk through recreations of real places in Seattle.

These are not good times for arcades, the boom years of the arcade are far away in which we could find long lines to drop a few coins to the latest fashion game. At present, the public that visits them is much less massive and they have become almost like small museums in a very important part of the city. video game culture.

The Gameworks arcade lounge had been open since 1997But nevertheless, the global health crisis It has meant the end of many of these large leisure rooms, which have been seen as social distancing measures significantly reduced player traffic. In Naughty Dog’s last great work, The Last of Us: Part II, we travel through a post-apocalyptic Seattle that represented many locals and elements of the city streets that were easily recognizable to all those who have visited the city.

Among them stood out a two-story arcade room, abandoned and deteriorated by the passage of time. In it are different arcade machines with friendly winks to classic Naughty Dog games. This place was based on Gameworks, one of Seattle’s premier recreational venues.

