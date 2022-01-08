The area in which the Liga MX Femenil surpassed soccer in the United States and England

Rayadas de Monterrey is the most recent champion of the Liga MX Femenil. (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)



Little by little, the Liga MX Women It has become one of the most important leagues in women’s soccer. Since its inception in December 2016, the competition has grown tremendously and has achieved much fame, to the point of becoming the Women’s League with the most followers on social networks worldwide, according to the German portal of Result Sports.

At the expense of its youth, the Mexican women’s soccer league was able to position itself quickly and has already surpassed others with greater hierarchy and history in followers, such is the case of the National Women’s Soccer League from U.S (NWSL), the Barclays FC WSL from England, the Brazilian Female Neoenergia from Brazil o la First Iberdrola from Spain.

Counting the followers of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube Y Tik Tok, until December 31, 2021, the Liga MX Femenil, registered 1 million 71 thousand 594 followers, which positioned it as the most followed in the world. Behind her is the NWSL of the United States, a very close competitor with 1 million 48 thousand 819 followers. The leagues that follow are far behind, as there are more than 400 thousand followers between second and third place.

Eva Espejo became the first female technical director to be a champion in the Liga MX Femenil. (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)



The data show that the last tournament, the Opening 2021, was a contest that drew the attention of fans and caused an increase in the number of 7.17% on fans’ social media interactions. This results in they got more than 76 thousand followers in the last six months of the year. An average higher than that of the United States and Germany, which increased by 5.47% and 3.79% respectively.

Regarding the number of followers in each of the social networks, the one with the greatest influx for Liga MX Femenil is Facebook, with a total of 612,441 followers, follow him Twitter with 241,972 followers, in third place Instagram with 152,718, subsequently YouTube with 45,064 and finally Only–Took with 19,399. With the news, the same league promised to continue working and seek to grow even more.

This is a reflection of the growth the league has had. Last season, three mexican players were nominated for best player of 2021 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). The nominees were Alison González (Atlas), Alicia cervantes (Chivas) and Katty Martinez (Tigers).

Tigres became the first two-time champion team in the Liga MX Femenil. (PHOTO: GABRIELA PÉREZ MONTIEL / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Similarly, teams like Tigres, Monterrey, Chivas and America They have taken the Liga MX Femenil project very seriously, presenting important investments for the development of the teams. Suffice it to say that the men’s and women’s teams of both teams play in the same stadium.

The investment of these teams has been reflected in titles. Chivas was the first champion team in the League; later Tigres won its first title; later America was monarch of the tournament and finally Monterrey became champion. These four teams have been the only ones to lift the title. At the same time, they are the teams that occupy several of the most outstanding players in the league in their ranks.

Similarly, La Liga MX has served to have a new base in the Mexican Women’s National Team. With the new project of Monica Vergara, the representative tricolor has presented a new face, with which both the coach and the players have commented that if they continue working like this, could become a world power.

