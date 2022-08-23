The Area of the Dragon turns into the most efficient premiere in HBO historical past: the entire figures

The Sport of Thrones prequel, Area of the Dragon, is the largest premiere in HBO Max historical past. The primary episode of the sequence was once watched by means of 9.986 billion audience on HBO and HBO Max, the most important target market for a brand new sequence within the corporate’s historical past.

“It was once glorious to peer hundreds of thousands of Sport of Thrones lovers come again to Westeros with us remaining evening.“stated HBO content material director Casey Bloys. “The Area of the Dragon has a surprisingly proficient solid and group who’ve thrown themselves into the manufacturing, and we’re ecstatic with the certain reaction from audience. We will be able to’t wait to percentage with the general public what else George, Ryan and Miguel have in retailer for them this season.“

The predicted premiere was once additionally nice luck on social mediatrending on Twitter for 14 hours instantly as lovers waited for the brand new sequence.

The premiere of Area of the Dragon was once the most efficient sequence premiere so far on HBO Max in United States, Latin The us, Europe, Center East and Africa.

The Area of the Dragon turns out to have loved the fan base created by means of its predecessor, utterly surpassing the debut of Sport of Thrones, which most effective had 2.22 million audience at the similar day in 2011 in the USA. In fact, the unique sequence did not have a preexisting fanbase, no less than within the realm of tv, and Area of the Dragon builds on what HBO has executed over the process the decade.

