The Argentine businessman Gustavo Ranucci withdrew his offer and the purchase of Castellón from Spain fell

Gustavo Ranucci withdrew his offer to buy CD Castellón

The Argentine businessman Gustavo Ranucci decided to end the negotiations with the leadership of the Castellon Sports Club after submitting an offer for buy the majority package of shares of this traditional entity of Spanish football that currently plays in the third category of that country.

During the last days it had been known that the Argentine representative – who worked closely with Ramón Díaz in his stages through San Lorenzo and River – was evaluating withdrawing the proposal due to the lack of responses from the representatives of that entity. This Friday he confirmed that he closed the talks and abandoned the negotiations as a result of the “Prolonged silence from the club’s leadership and especially due to the proximity of the start of the season”as confirmed by the Spanish media Being Chain after the statements that Ranucci gave to Radio Castellon.

The Spanish media expressed surprise at what happened with the club’s board, since the businessman was the best positioned to invest in the institution as they had detailed from different journalistic information. However, during the last few days it was Ranucci himself who raised his concern about the lack of answers: “We cannot advance anything with the contract and we do not know the reasons”.

The negotiations continued to cool down due to the lack of responses from CD Castellón and he decided to withdraw his purchase proposal because the short time frame doubted that your “sports project can be successful”at the same time that avoided “generating false expectations” in the fans who closely follow the future of the club.

While the Being Chain ensures that Ranucci was contacted in recent days by another team in the same category that is looking for an investor, clarifies that the uncertainty in Castellón grows because it is evaluated that another interested business group, led by the Argentine Adrián Varela, could take the same course as his compatriot and terminate his interest. Meanwhile, speculation continues around a “shadow group” that it would continue working to present an offer and that it would have put a brake on the other negotiations. Nevertheless, they support their concern because the information about this economic group “arrives in drops”.

Ranucci’s relationship also has a justification behind it. The championship will start in mid-August and the entity did not advance in hiring soccer players and coach weeks before starting the preseasonIn addition, there is no subscription campaign to generate an extra income of money with the contribution of the partners. In the next few hours, you will also have to present the current financial year for the period 21/22 and the daily The world assured that this uncertainty from the directive that Vicente Montesinos currently heads generates concern about the economic debt to settle that could decant in sports punishments.

Castellon will seek to face his second season in the RFEF First Division (third division of the Spanish soccer system) with greater calm after finishing near the relegation zone in the last tournament. This entire scenario unfolds as fans prepare to celebrate in the next few days the 100 years of an institution that sheltered outstanding surnames throughout its history, such as those of the former coach of the Spanish national team Vicente del Bosque and the brilliant midfielder Gaizka Mendietawho was trained in the youth of Castellón to later be a key piece of the historic Valencia that fought on the continent during the 90s.

The institution that fought in 1943 for the League title against Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona and Seville and lost the final of the Copa del Rey in 1973 had as one of its figures in the last season the Argentine Kevin Sibille, a defender who came to the first of River Plate at the hands of Marcelo Gallardo and today is on loan at Atlético Baleares after being released from Valencia. Spanish also appeared as a prominent surname Paul Hernandezwho was one of Marcelo Bielsa’s key tools in achieving promotion to the Premier League with Leeds.

