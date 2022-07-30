The Argentine Franco Colapinto added his third podium in the Formula 3 season: he finished second in the Hungarian sprint race

The name of Franco Colapinto It is the hope that Argentine motorsport has to have a driver in Formula 1 again in the near future. And it is demonstrating this in the current season of the formula 3. In the sprint race this Saturday that the category played in Hungary, the 19-year-old finished in second place behind the winner, the Brazilian Caio Collet.

In this way, Colapinto got the third podium so far in 2022 after the victory in Imola, Italy, and the third place he had achieved in Austria. the driver of the Van Amersfoort Racing of he added 51 of the 64 points that the team has so far in the contest and is in position number 7 in the drivers’ championship led by Frenchman Isack Hadjar (104).

The Argentine started from the second position, after being 11th in the classification and inverting the starting positions due to the format of the category. Franco took advantage of his wet handling skills and overtook Oliver Goethe in the first corner to take first place in the race. An oversight by David Vidales in that sector caused the entry of the Safety Car, which prevented Colapinto from taking advantage of the lead.

After several laps of resistance in the first location against the attacks of Collet and Hadjar, the tenth lap at the Hungaroring circuit is a racetrack located in Mogyoród, Franco went a bit too far in the turning radius of the third corner and the Brazilian took the opportunity to achieve override. In the final part of the test, the Argentine managed to take a reassuring distance over the leader of the drivers’ championship, who made a mistake and fell to sixth place.

Colapinto with the cup on the podium in Hungary

“From the third lap I started having an electrical problem in the car. It would stop completely, I had no gears, the throttle, nothing worked for a few seconds and would go back. So I had to do several times the system to turn off the car completely and turn it on again, but while I was walking. I did it a couple of times when the safety car came in, and then I started to slow down a bit so that it didn’t happen so often,” said the VAR driver in dialogue with Fox Sports.

“It was a difficult race, with the wet floor and the track changing so much, but the truth is that I am happy to have finished. I didn’t think we were going to finish when we started with these problems so early in the race. Very happy to have added these points and another podium”, added Colapinto.

This Sunday, the Argentine will start 11th in the second competition of the weekend for Formula 3. After this he passed through Hungary, to Colapinto he will have three more dates left to continue showing his full potential behind the wheel: From August 25 to 27, the category will accompany F1 to Belgium at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps track. The appointment will then be from September 1 to 3 in the Netherlands (Zandvoort) and the calendar will come to an end in Monza the following weekend (8 to 10).

Colapinto finished in 2nd place in the Hungarian sprint race

