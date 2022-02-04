The Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso had an unusual oversight in a photo he shared and the networks were filled with memes

Juan Musso mistakenly uploaded a photo in which he was seen naked in a mirror. He deleted it and shared another: “The correct photo”

Even if Juan Musso It did not have a major role in the last date of the South American Qualifiers on the way to Qatar 2022, it did generate a stir and impact on social networks. The carelessness in one of the publications that he dedicated to his partner, Anna Ariaudo, made him a trend in the last few hours.

The former Racing Club goalkeeper uploaded a story to his account Instagram in which he exhibited the gift that he had prepared for his girlfriend: heart-shaped balloons, a letter and the message “Sei la migliore” (“you are the best”, in Italian). The inconvenience that arose was that a mirror located in the photographed room reflected the silhouette of the footballer, who he was completely naked when he took the picture.

In a matter of minutes, hundreds of followers made him notice and alerted him to the situation. Musso chose to delete the publication and upload a similar photo, although this time dressed. “The correct photo. Good morning Anna Ariaudo”, was the message with which he corrected his slip, accompanying it with emojis of laughing faces. The Italian model took it sarcastically, since she shared the image of the Albiceleste goalkeeper (the second, in which she appeared dressed) and wrote: “Fortunately you love troppo!” (“Fortunately I love you too!” in Italian).

Beyond the fact that he quickly corrected the fault, the more than 289 thousand followers that he has in his account of Instagram They quickly went to his last post (4 days ago while he was with the National Team) to make various joking comments related to his failure.

Musso’s careless photo

As expected, Musso’s story made him a trending topic and generated a wave of memes. In tune, many users wondered what happened in the internal group of WhatsApp that the players of the National Team have after the lack of attention of the man who currently works for Atalanta de Bergamo went viral.

Musso is one of the goalkeepers fighting to keep one of the places for the Qatar World Cup 2022. Lionel Scaloni considered him from the beginning of his term as one of the alternatives for Franco Armani, Esteban Andrada and Emiliano Dibu Martínez, who won the title during the last Copa América. The 27-year-old nicoleño was on the substitute bench in the victory against Chile in Calama and watched from the outside against Colombia in Córdoba.

The image you shared later to fix your mistake

THE MEMES BEHIND THE NEGLECT OF JUAN MUSSO

KEEP READING:

The video of Dibu Martínez that made Colombian fans explode with anger

The striking tattoo of Papu Gómez that took over TV in the middle of Argentina’s game and went viral

Argentina’s agenda on the way to the Qatar World Cup: the friendlies it plans and the record it could break in the Qualifiers