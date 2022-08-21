The Argentine Gustavo Costas was presented as the new coach of the Bolivian team: the ritual that surprised him in the middle of the conference

The presentation of Gustavo Costas as the new coach of the Bolivian national team

Gustavo Costas began his process as the new coach of the Bolivian national team after placing the signature on the contract that will unite it with that country with the aim of achieving classification at the World Cup 2026 after the team finished second to last in the South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022. The Argentine coach was about to sign his contract when he was interrupted by an Andean ritual.

With the theme “Long live my homeland Bolivia” as accompaniment, a yatiri practiced a ritual and gave an amulet to the Argentine “so that he has luck”according to the local newspaper page seven. The event did not seem to be within the event’s schedule, but the presenter quickly clarified to DT that this practice was common within the different worldviews that converge in that nation.

The ritual they performed so that Gustavo Costas “is lucky” (Photo: Reuters)

“If we are not united it will be impossible, we have to be strong again here, we are very happy to be in Bolivia. It’s a dream, we invite you to be part of this dream to take Bolivia to the top, which would be to qualify for the World Cup. We want a team that competes here and that we are going to compete abroad, not to consider ourselves less than anyone, to play as equals everywhere. I am not going to complain that this or that is missing, I know where I came from, I come with the illusion that this Bolivian people will support us and commit to the team”, declared the 59-year-old Argentine coach who was directing in Palestino de Chile until he received the offer.

Although he began his career on the Racing benches, Costas has a long career outside the country with stops in Paraguay (Guaraní, Olimpia and Cerro Porteño), Peru (Alianza Lima), Saudi Arabia (Al-Nassr and Al-Fayha ), Ecuador (Barcelona), Colombia (Independiente Santa Fe) and Mexico (Atlas), in addition to the aforementioned passage through Chilean football. “It’s the best thing that happened to me in my career, but you have to keep your feet on the ground, change the mentality and think that it will be possible. The most difficult thing is to put together the group but when you are united you can fight anyone, ”he insisted on a country that has not played a World Cup since the United States 1994.

Gustavo Costas will have a contract until the 2026 World Cup (Photo: Reuters)

Bolivia finished second to last in the last four South American Qualifiers and their best performance was on the road to South Korea-Japan 2002 when they placed 7th with four wins and six draws. “I didn’t expect all this, the love that everyone gave me is something incredible, it gives me even more responsibility, I don’t want to disappoint them at all, it’s working 24 hours a day”acknowledged in his presentation that he also had “Chasqui” and “Condor”, two identified fans of the team, as protagonists.

He is not the first Argentine in command of the Verdetaking into account that Ángel Guillermo Hoyos, Gustavo Quinteros, Héctor Veira and Néstor Clausen, among others, passed through there.

