The Argentine Leandro Larrosa was appointed as Director of Marketing and Digital Engagement at the International Olympic Committee

Leandro Larrosa reaches a key IOC position (Photo: IOC/Ian Jones)

The structure of Argentine sport is respected in the world and one more example of that was developed in the last few hours with the appointment of the director Leandro Larrosa in the position of Director of Marketing and Digital Engagement at the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

After being made official in the position, the IOC page presented him as “expert in communications and marketing” with a “great experience in creating brands and leading digital innovation programs both in Latin America and Europe”.

Larrosa will be part of the IOC senior leadership team and will report directly to Director General Christophe De Kepper. “It is a great honor for me to join the IOC team, serving in this key area that is already playing a central role in our strategy going forward.. I am ready to work as a team with our rights holders, TOP Partners and all our stakeholders, together with the IOC leadership to contribute to improving everything that has been done. I am very proud to be in a position to continue implementing the Digital Strategy as part of the Olympic Agenda 2020+5″, declared the Argentine leader.

De Kepper, general director, also received the Argentine: “I welcome Leandro Larrosa to the IOC. His knowledge of communications and branding, combined with the role he played in the successful completion of the Buenos Aires 2018 YOG, provides a valuable asset for the digital strategy of the IOC and the entire Olympic Movement”.

The IOC seeks to expand its digital reach with fans around the world and points to the “Olympic Agenda 2020+5″ which will have Larrosa in a “central role” to perfect the strategy and improve the working mechanisms between the DE&M in Lausanne (Switzerland) and the Olympic Channel of Services (OCS) in Madrid (Spain), beyond integrating all the IOC departments.

The Argentine has on his resume the “creation and transformation” of brands such as Teleser, Heliser and IP Games Computer Services, “before becoming General Director of Institutional Image and Political Advisor to the Vice President of Argentina, and Director of Communications and Technology of the Province of Buenos Aires. In addition, he founded his consulting company based in Madrid called The Delivery Partner.

His experience in the sports field is also linked to the organization of the 125th session of the IOC that took place during 2013 in Buenos Aires where he held the position of CEO of the Organizing Committee. In addition, he was director of the Buenos Aires candidacy for the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) 2018 and, after the election of the Argentine capital, he became General Director of the Organizing Committee of Buenos Aires 2018. That third edition of the youth games was the most digitally consumed in history and the one that also saw the first Olympic Opening Ceremony open to the public on the streets of a city center.

It is worth noting that the former president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) for nearly several decades, Gerardo Wertheinis part of the IOC Executive Committee, one of the most important chairs of the organization, since July 2020.

KEEP READING:

Batata Clerc, with an open heart: from the shocking story of the robbery he suffered in his house to the day he thought about committing suicide

23 million requests, the 5 most coveted matches and the key fact of Argentine fans: FIFA closed another phase of World Cup ticket sales

Mike Tyson’s confessions in “the interview I never had”: the closeness to death and tears when remembering his coach