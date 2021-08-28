The Argentine Luka Romero debuted in Lazio at the age of 16 and added a new record to his career

Luka Romero made his debut at age 16 at Lazio, his new club (Photo: Getty Images)

Luka Romero kicked off a new adventure in his short and promising career as a professional footballer: debuted with the Lazio jersey by taking the field at 81 minutes of play of the match that ended with a crushing win 6-1 on spice on the 2nd round of Serie A in Italy.

The soccer player son of Argentine parents, born in Mexico and with Spanish nationality has 16 years, 9 months and 10 days so he became the youngest to debut with the coat of the Biancocelesti as detailed by the partisan media Lazio Pages which placed him ahead of the debuts of Lorenzo De Silvestri, Stefano Di Chiara, Marco Di Vaio and Alessandro Manetti, all players who debuted shortly after turning 17 years old.

Romero, who chose to represent the colors of the Argentine team before the call of the three countries that can cite him, landed in Lazio in the middle of this year after being released from Mallorca in Spain. In June 2020 he jumped onto the pitch in a duel against Real Madrid and went down in history as the youngest player to debut in the Spanish League with his 15 years and 219 days. Weeks later, shortly after turning 16, he scored his first and only goal in the first for that club against Logroñés.

In the Balearic entity he managed to add just nine official presentations, several of them in the Second Division after the relegation of the team. Nevertheless, by not agreeing to extend his contract, he was marginalized from the coach’s consideration and spent several months without a chance to fight for a place in the first team. Finally, the boy who has an extensive family history in soccer in the Quilmes area decided emigrate to Lazio with the pass in his possession despite the fact that it had interests from other important entities on the continent.

Luka Romero’s joy after his debut (Photo: Getty Images)

This new outstanding fact in his sporting life was developed at the 81 minutes when coach Maurizio Sarri decided to send him to the field instead of the Brazilian Felipe Anderson. Luka had been on the substitute bench on Date 1 of the tournament in the 3-1 win over Empoli, but he had not finally taken the field. In the Italian club there is also another Argentine: the former Boca Gonzalo Escalante.

Romero, who played a South American Sub 15 with Argentina, is still under the orbit of the AFA and even had in his plans to play this year the continental competition Sub 17 that qualified for the World Cup in that category (directed by Pablo Aimar), but FIFA decided suspend both contests due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the dorsal 18 on his back, he has a contract three seasons with Lazio, as detailed at the time the local newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, which also added that he signed 230 goals in 108 games with the youth of Mallorca.

