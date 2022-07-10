“The Argentine plays it”: the emotional video that PSG dedicated to Messi and Paredes for Independence Day

Messi And Independence Day For Psg

Lionel Messi inspires in every way. Hours after beginning what will be his second season with the Paris Saint Germain shirt, the club put together a video that has him as the main protagonist along with his compatriot Leandro Paredes. Actually, the Argentine flag is the reason: it did not go unnoticed Independence Day.

“The Argentine plays it, he is everywhere, he adapts, works and works. He is supportive, he seeks, he tries, he represents. Happy Independence Day”are some lines that accompany the images of Messi and Paredes in full commitment with the PSG shirt, which has just been presented to its new coach (the Frenchman Christophe Galtier replaced Mauricio Pochettino).

The detail? Although he still has a contract on the campus, Mauro Icardi he received no attention nor was he included in the albiceleste contingent in Paris. This did nothing but feed the rumors of his possible departure, when he was linked again with several Italian soccer clubs.

The first official date of the season for the Parc des Princes will be on the weekend of Sunday, August 7, when they visit Clermont for Ligue 1. The current French champion qualified for the next Champions Leaguea contest that will again be the main objective to obtain.

This semester will not be one more: for the first time in history, the World Cup will take place at the end of the year and many PSG stars will be involved in the World Cup in Qatar from November. That is to say that the European competitions will split and many footballers will have their heads set on what will be the appointment in the Middle East.

The text of the video dedicated to the Argentines:

“The Argentine… The Argentine is one of the people who can have everything a little more complicated. But also the Argentine plays it. The Argentine is everywhere. The Argentine adapts. The Argentine works. And he works. And he works. The Argentine makes friends. The Argentine is supportive. The Argentine is looking. The Argentine tries. The Argentine represents. Happy Independence Day”.

KEEP READING:

Lionel Messi told what he likes most about the new shirt of the Argentine team

After agreeing with Pogba and Di María, Juventus pressed the accelerator to sign another player from the Argentine national team

This is the new shirt of the Argentine team for the World Cup: the national symbols and their secret to avoid the heat of Qatar