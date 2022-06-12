The Argentine Silvana Gómez Juárez made history in the UFC: spectacular knockout and a claim to the president of the company

*La Malvada prevailed by knockout before the end of the first round

The tucuman fighter Silvana Gomez Juarez He was able to celebrate in the most important mixed martial arts company in the world after his historic triumph against China Liang Na by knockout before the end of the first round.

The wickedas it is known in the environment, managed to prevail on the fast track in the preliminaries of the UFC 275 played at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and obtain his first victory in the American company.

With the completion, the 37-year-old fighter made history by becoming the first Argentine woman to obtain a victory by knockout and win the bonus for the best performance of the night.

Silvana Gomez Juarez won by knockout (Reuters)

The athlete from Tucumán I was bound to win if he wanted to continue with chances of staying in the UFC. With that mentality he appeared in the octagon and did not disappoint. Barely a minute after the start (1:22) Gómez Juarez made a spectacular move by penetrating the Chinese defense with a left jab and Finish off with a right overhand straight to the jaw.

The Asian automatically fell on the canvas and The wicked he understood that he had just performed a knockout blow so his first reflex action was to go back, however, seeing that his rival tried to get up He came back on her to finish her off. It was at that moment that referee Steve Perceval interceded to separate them.

After avoiding a series of takedowns by her opponent, the Argentine emerged victorious, which was the first in the company after falling in his first two presentations against Vanessa Demopoulosin January, and Lupita Godinez in October 2021.

After achieving victory in the strawweight division of the female category (115 pounds), and with adrenaline running high, the woman from Tucumán took the presenter’s microphone and made a claim to the president of the UFCDana White, with a nice gesture that became popular recently in which he asked for the bonus money for the best performance of the night.

Hours later, the manager himself replied through social networks. After sharing the order video on your official Instagram account, White replied, “You got it,” referring to the extra $50,000 bonus.

“He who fights is not dead”, sentenced the 37-year-old fighter on her social networks. With this triumph, she was able cut the bad streak with which he had started in the company and now set a professional record of 11 wins and 4 losses.

Born in San Miguel and living long ago in Tijuana (Mexico), He is a kung fu black belt. and was part of the squad of the Argentine women’s rugby team. Previously, she had already shown great qualities, especially competing in the XFC International.

KEEP READING

A new Argentine fighter, the strong threat to McGregor and a violent knockout based on elbows: the highlights of the week in the UFC

A boxer tried to bite his rival’s ear in full combat: “I was trying to pass myself off as Mike Tyson”

They attacked Canelo Álvarez for not fighting a UFC fighter: “He doesn’t have the balls”