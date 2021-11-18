The Argentine team has the longest losing streak in world football

Lionel Messi and the Argentine team became the best team in America at the Maracanã (EFE / Andre Coelho)

Argentina is one of the teams that secured their participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022. And he did so thanks to the draw he achieved against Brazil in San Juan plus the help that Ecuador gave him by defeating Chile. With the classification assured, The National Team directed by Lionel Scaloni crowned an unforgettable 2021.

First because managed to get a ticket to the next World Cup four dates before the end of the Playoffs with a considerable advantage against the rest of the teams. And second, because he managed to break the curse that haunted the Senior National Team of not winning titles in the last almost three decades. Thus, after 28 years, the Albiceleste He was able to celebrate in the mythical Maracana in Rio de Janeiro against Brazil and lifted the Copa América.

Beyond those achievements, the national team also has a third aspect to be proud of. Currently, is the team with the longest streak of matches without losing in the entire world of football. After the goalless draw in the province of Cuyo, this sum amounted to 27 games undefeated. A brand that goes hand in hand with the moment a team is going through that will reach the World Cup as one of the candidates to beat.

“It is to be proud, to thank the players. It was a dream year, we are still undefeated. Is positive. Difficult times will come, but you have to be prepared for difficult times as well ”, said the Argentine coach at the press conference after the equality against the Verdeamarela.

Scaloni and Messi will be at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

How was the second most notable positive streak in history built? It all started in the Copa América in Brazil, but in the 2019 edition, which ended with the homeowners as the champions. In the semifinals, Argentina fell 2-0 to Tite’s team. That day, June 7, the goals of Gabriel Jesús and Roberto Firmino left the team without the chance to advance to the definition of the tournament. But, at the same time, an undefeated streak was launched that continues to this day with the victory against Chile for the match valid for third place (2-1).

If we do the breakdown, the Albiceleste remains undefeated in six friendlies -It stands out a draw against Germany after being 0-2 and a 4-0 win against Mexico-, the seven Copa América matches that ended with the title and the 14 matches for the Qatar World Cup Qualifiers.

During that time, they add 867 days without losses, the Scaloneta achievement 17 wins and 10 draws with 49 goals in favor and 15 goals against. Another of the data to highlight is that the fence ended in zero 15 times.

Faced with this scenario, it must be remembered that the team that held the record for the longest matches without losing was the Italy directed by Roberto Mancini. But on October 6, for one of the semifinals of the Nations League of the UEFA that took place in the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, the national team fell after 37 games against Spain (2-1).

Against Brazil, the Argentine team reached a streak of 27 games without defeats

In this way, and after overcoming the streak of 18 unbeaten matches that Marcelo Bielsa had in front of the Albiceleste between 2000 and 2002, Scaloni’s selection was only behind the best mark held by the team that had Coco Basile as DT and that, between February 19, 1991, until August 8, 1993, he remained unbeaten for 33 games. In that period, Argentina won the Copa América de Chile 91 and Ecuador 93, at the same time that it was crowned with the Artemio Franchi Cup, a contest that pitted the winner of the title on the continent against the winner of Euro 92, Denmark.

In summary, history marks that since the beginning of the Scaloni cycle, back on September 7, 2019 in a friendly that ended with a 3-0 victory against Guatemala, under the technical direction of former Deportivo La Coruña, Argentina has a record of 38 games with 22 wins, 12 draws and 4 losses. Two of those falls were against Brazil and the rest occurred against Venezuela (1-3 in Madrid in Messi’s first game after the World Cup in Russia) and with Colombia (0-2 in the debut of the Copa América 2019).

KEEP READING:

The Argentine national team’s agenda in 2022: five games before the World Cup and the definition of the squad

To take note: at what time in Argentina will the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches be held?

Rodrigo De Paul’s chicana to Brazil for the Copa América after the draw in San Juan