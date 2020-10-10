The army again foiled the attempt to infiltrate terrorists from Pakistan in the valley, see VIDEO

The Indian Army foiled another infiltration attempt from Pakistan. Citing army sources, the news agency ANI said, ‘The army detected movement on the banks of the Kishan Ganga river. Soon after, a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched. While trying to carry some items from the far bank of the river in a rope-tied tube, 2-3 terrorists were detected. After this, the army recovered a large amount of weapons being sent from Pakistan. Also Read – Pakistan again violates ceasefire agreement, firing on civilian areas near LOC-IB

Troops detected movement on banks of Kishen Ganga River. Immediately, the joint operation was launched with J&K Police. 2-3 terrorists were detected trying to transport some items in a tube tied to a rope from far bank of the river. Troops reached and recovered arms: Army Sources https://t.co/5vu2GeRFCU pic.twitter.com/l1YSS78Ecr
– ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

According to information received from army sources, news agency ANI, the Indian Army stationed in North Kashmir’s Keran sector thwarted an attempt by the Pakistan Army-backed militants to smuggle arms from the POJK. During this time four AK 74 rifles, 8 magazines, 240 AK rifles were recovered.

This year, we have been able to thwart infiltration to a great extent. Last year figure of infiltration (from Pakistan) was around 130, this year it is less than 30. I believe this will help in improving internal situation also: Lt. Gen B.S Raju, GOC Chinar Corps #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/zb5mavQs3k – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Speaking to news agency ANI, Lt Gen BS Raju (GOC Chinar Corps) said, “This year we have been successful in thwarting the infiltration to a great extent.

On the other hand, Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement in two areas of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in the civilian areas Friday night without firing and fired mortar shells. Officials said on Saturday that Indian forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistani firing. During this time no immediate information has been received about any casualties.

A defense spokesperson said on Saturday morning, “Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement in the Mankot sector of Poonch, by targeting civilian areas near the Line of Control, late in the night at half past one with small arms and firing mortar shells. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to this. ”A police officer said that people living in the border areas got scared due to heavy shelling.

The officer said that the firing stopped at 4:30 am. He also told that the Pakistani Rangers targeted the forward areas near IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district and they kept firing intermittently for five hours. He said that Pakistan started firing at around 12 noon on Friday night and it continued for four to 40 minutes in the early hours of Saturday. The Border Security Force gave an appropriate answer to this.