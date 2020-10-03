The army retaliated at the War Memorial, PLA, built in Ladakh in honor of the martyrs of Galvan.

war memorial of galwan warriors: New Delhi: The Indian Army has built a memorial in honor of 20 of its personnel killed in clashes with Chinese soldiers on June 15 in the Galvan Valley of eastern Ladakh. This post is located at 120 Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi Road. Also Read – China said – Opposing construction of infrastructure in Ladakh, India retaliated

The names of all the 20 Army martyrs have been written on the unit level memorial. The military personnel who died in the clash also included Colonel B Santosh Babu who was from the 16th Bihar Regiment. The list of 20 military personnel on the memorial includes three Naib Subedars, three Havildars and 12 soldiers.

The memorial is located in Post 120 of East Ladakh and was unveiled earlier this week. On this, the valiant feats of the 'heroes of Galvan' under the 'Snow Leopard' (Snow Leopard) campaign are mentioned.

It also mentions how the Indian soldiers liberated the area by causing heavy damage to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the skirmish.

China has not yet made public the number of how many of its soldiers were killed or injured in the clash. However, he has officially accepted the casualties of his soldiers. According to an American intelligence report, 35 Chinese soldiers were killed.

In the Galvan Valley skirmish, Chinese soldiers brutally attacked Indian military personnel with stones, nail poles, bars, etc. Indeed, Indian troops protested against the establishment of a monitoring post by China around the patrol point (PP) 14 in the valley. The army has also given a brief description of the ‘Snow Leopard’ campaign on the plaque of the memorial.

It added that Colonel Babu led the troops engaged in the ‘Quick Response Force’ and ‘Y Nala’ of the 16th Bihar Regiment on the task of removing a group of Chinese soldiers from the general area and patrolling them (Chinese soldiers) Stopped from moving towards point 14.

The Army has written that the Indian Army contingent successfully evacuated the PLA outpost from Y Nala and reached PP 14, where there was a skirmish between the Indian Army and PLA soldiers. Colonel B Santosh Babu took over the leadership and his soldiers fought bravely, in which many PLA soldiers were casualties. In this battle 20 ‘Galvan ke Veers’ were martyred.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense has started the process of engraving the names of Colonel Babu and other soldiers at the National War Memorial in Delhi. The stalemate between the two countries on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China after the Galvan clash still persists. Although diplomatic and military talks have taken place between the two countries, so far no success has been achieved to end the deadlock.