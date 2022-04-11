The art of Kingdom Hearts for its 20th anniversary contains an enigma that is driving fans crazy

The creator of the series, Tetsuya Nomura, has shared on social networks the illustration that he had been anticipating for days.

Today is a very special day for fans of Kingdom Hearts, the saga of Square Enixdirected by Tetsuya Nomura turns 20 and the company that gave birth to the franchise has been preparing a series of events and announcements to celebrate these of the decades with articles as curious as some Tamagotchis based on the games.

Meanwhile, the director of the saga apologized for not being able to announce news until the anniversary event, and shared the preview of a new commemorative illustration of the saga. Although at first, this art only seemed like a nice tribute that the creator was making, by sharing it already completed has caused all the alarms to go off.

As you can see, under the composition of the characters in the saga, we have four rectangles, in three of them we can see Sora, protagonist of the franchise, pointing at one, two and three with the fingers of his hand, one in each box. The fourth only contains the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary logo on a black background decorated with the classic motifs of the series.

As you can imagine, this strange composition of the illustration has sparked the imagination of fanswho await an announcement that reveals that hides under that box. Although we would love to find Sora with four fingers raised in that space, we will have to wait for the most important news of the anniversary event to find out. Meanwhile, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Kingdom Hearts III available.

