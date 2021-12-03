The Ascent expands with its first DLC, incorporating new weapons and other incentives

The cyberpunk RPG shooter follows the plan set out in its roadmap after its launch in the summer.

As announced in the shared roadmap a few weeks ago, Neon Giant and Curve Digital They release the first downloadable content for The Ascent today. Its about CyberSec Pack that for 4.99 euros / dollars incorporates to the shooter-RPG a set of weapons, tactical equipment, armor and animated aspects.

The CyberSec Pack is the new collection of explosives from CyberSec Mega, the largest manufacturer of military technology and the main supplier of CorpSec, and guarantees to give the user everything they need to continue making a lot of noise in the video game.

Thus, the DLC incorporates two new weapons, the NEWT MGL grenade launcher and the butt-action ballistic burst rifle; as well as a tactical weapon, the GR00P cluster grenade. He also cares about the defense of the players by adding the Boomblock Vest, Boomblock Shin Guards, Boomblock Head and Boomblock Hard Hat. Lastly, four new animated weapon skins are mentioned.

The fifth patch of the RPG shooter is now availableToo the fifth patch has just been released of the RPG shooter, which introduces a new transmogrification feature so that each Survivor can change their appearance in line with the visual style of the armor in their inventory. There is still a sixth update pending before the end of the year on the roadmap. Already in 2022 the second downloadable content will arrive along with the seventh patch.

Meanwhile you can read the analysis of The Ascent in 3DJuegos, which read like this in the final lines: offers such an absurdly good overall experience that it is impossible for me not to recommend him to anyone who has a modicum of interest in him.

More about: The Ascent, Neon Giant and Curve Digital.