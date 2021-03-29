The Ascent, one of the great Xbox exclusives for this 2021, releases a new trailer

All Xbox Series X players who are looking forward to receiving great exclusives for their new consoles should be very attentive to the launch of The Ascent. An action arcade title with an old school flavor that will arrive on Xbox One, Series X / S and PC sometime in the present year 2021.

And if you still don’t know it, today you will have a new opportunity to take a look at it: Microsoft has just published a new trailer taking advantage of the celebration of the ID @ Xbox Showcase this afternoon. A new advance that is based, as you can see below these lines, on the four-player cooperative that the game will offer.

If after watching the video you have been wanting to know more about this proposal, we leave you with the official description of the game:

“The Ascent is a solo, cooperative action role-playing game set in Veles, a cyberpunk world. Play as a worker, enslaved by the company that owns you and everyone else in your district. One day, while you Sent on a routine assignment to use your skills with a cyberdeck, you are suddenly caught in a vortex of catastrophic events. Ascent Group, the largest mega-corporation on the planet, closes for unknown reasons, causing the automated security systems go haywire. The survival of your district is threatened: rival corporations are trying to force the takeover and crime syndicates seek to fuel their black market augmentation business. You must take up arms to prevent them from taking control and embark on a new mission to discover what started all this. You belong to the corporation. Can you survive without it? “.

As for the playable section, the title will allow us to explore its cyberpunk world with great freedom, from the slums to the highest luxury spheres. Of course, the shooting will also be one of the pillars of the adventure. And we will not stop getting loot to improve our skills.

This is where customization will come into play. We can modify our body with cyberware and equip ourselves with weapons that can completely change our style of play. Oh, and it will be possible to play in the company of three friends (local or online), but it will not be mandatory. Indeed, it will also be possible to spend the campaign alone.