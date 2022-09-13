The Assassin’s Creed saga updates its huge number of sales recorded since 2007

The different titles of the franchise launched on different platforms accumulate more than 200 million.

The Assassin’s Creed saga is more topical than ever after the multiple announcements it has made Ubisoft during the Ubisoft Forward held last Saturday. In it, we learned about the announcement of titles such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the first of those announced to come to PC and consoles, but there has also been time to update figures.

On the occasion of this celebration of the series, the French company has confirmed what the Assassin’s Creed saga has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide since the original was released in 2007. There is no breakdown by installments or more details about it, so we assume that spin-offs and other minor projects that bear the name of the franchise are included.

It has sold more than 200 million games in all this timeWithout a doubt, this is a truly spectacular figure, although it is not surprising if we take into account that it is one of the most popular video game sagas and that we have known the news after having seen how Valhalla has performed, which has generated more than 1,000 million dollars in revenue from consumers adding all content and payments.

Along with the announcement of Mirage and the update of the sales figure, Ubisoft also presented its Assassin’s Creed platform called Infinitywhich will be nurtured over the next few years by new releases such as a new RPG set in Japan that fans were eagerly awaiting or another project with the nickname Hexe, of which we know fewer details but would coexist with the rest.

