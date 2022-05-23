The Aston Villa goalkeeper was attacked by Manchester City fans during the celebrations for obtaining the Premier League

Robin Olsen was pummeled by City fans after losing 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium

The effervescence of the fans of the Manchester City after coming back from a game they lost 2-0 to secure the eighth Premier League of his story impacted during the field invasion once the match was over. When the madness broke out Etihad Stadiumthe footballers of Aston Villa they sought to leave the field of play as soon as possible, but unfortunately one of them was attacked by the sky-blue fans: Robin Olsen, goalkeeper of the visit, suffered several blows from supporters.

Immediately, the authorities of the institution issued a statement in which they confirmed that they will investigate the case in question. “Manchester City would like to sincerely apologize to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen who was assaulted after the final whistle in today’s match as fans entered the pitch. The Club has launched an immediate investigation and, once identified, the individual responsible will receive an indefinite ban from the stadium.”published the club in their social networks.

At the end of Steven Gerrard’s press conference, the coach was asked if all the players were able to leave the pitch safely after the match. “’No’ is the answer to that. My goalkeeper was attacked. So I think those questions should go to Pep and Manchester City.”, He replied angry at the situation that the Swede had to live. When he left the press room they asked him if he had any serious injury and the former midfielder replied: “I’m going to check it out now”.

Olsen appeared in the Aston Villa goal in the absence of Emiliano Martínez (Photo: Reuters)

The Swede appeared in the starting line-up of the villains after the decision of Emiliano Martinez in taking care of oneself in order to arrive in the best possible way to the encounter between Argentina e Italia next June 1 at Wembley for the Final.

The official Aston Villa networks published a statement clarifying that Olsen is “completely fine” and confirming that he received a blow to the back of the head. On the other hand, They admitted that they are not sure if the incident was deliberate or a simple accident during the festivities.. The visit clarified that it considers the matter closed and that they will not file any complaint.

Robin played a good game against Manchester City in which he had a direct influence on the second goal of the visit: from a goal kick he threw the ball to the third of the light blue square where Ollie Watkins combed for Phillipe Coutinho, who with an exquisite individual play increased the score. Then, the Swede could not avoid the onslaught of those led by Josep Guardiola and in just five minutes they turned the game around.

