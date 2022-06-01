The Atlas club against Chivas that could be investigated by Liga MX

The Atlas captain starred in the celebrations for the bi-championship, but a cheer caused controversy (Video: Twitter/@PressPortmx)

The team of Diego Cocca starred in one of the most memorable chapters in the history of the club Atlas So they managed to become two-time Liga MX championsfor this reason they held a celebration with all their fans in the streets of Jalisco last Monday, May 30.

But inside the celebration red and black one of the chants of the public generated controversy, and could even be investigated by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), Aldo Rochateam captain and key figure in the squad’s third championship, was in charge of leading that scene that went viral on social networks.

When Captain Rocha was applauded by the public that met at the Glorieta de los Niños Héroes, the midfielder took the microphone to introduce a popular song that is known among the people of Guadalajara and who attacks the followers of Chivas.

Aldo Rocha starred in the baton against Chivas and was accused of being discriminatory (Photo: Twitter/@AtlasFC)

Immediately the public responded and began to sing: “The one who does not jump is a fagot goat”. The people who celebrated the two-time Atlas championship sang the phrase repeatedly, while the rest of the players joined the controversial cheer and also encouraged it to continue.

Because the player red and black used the word “faggot” to lash out at the Sacred Flockthe second team that shares a locality in Jalisco, in social networks the work of the MX League and the FMF to eradicate homophobic and discriminatory behaviors inside stadiums and sports spaces.

On Twitter, different followers of Mexican soccer tagged the official accounts of Liga MX and the Federation to start the due process against the Clausura 2022 champion; Although the act did not take place in an official match or within a sports venue, it does involve the image of a First Division club.

The red and black fans continued with the celebrations for the two-time Atlas championship (Photo: Fernando Carranza García/ Cuartoscuro.com)

On the other hand, they described the word of the song as a synonym of the homophobic cry, since the narrative is similar, in which they seek to “lower” the adversary.

Comments like: “That they fine him, all even… or what are they going to do,@LigaBBVAMX, @FMF?”, “@LigaBBVAMX are they supposed to be rooting out a scream? And here Rocha is promoting that although it is not a cry as such; it’s a synonymI hope he gets fined” and “I suppose there should be a fine…”, were some of the comments that arose.

So far, Liga MX and Diego Cocca’s club have not shared any position regarding the events that marred their first bi-championship in their history. Nor has the player from Guadalajara expressed any opinion regarding the video that went viral and gave way to criticism.

The Atlas soccer team wins the Liga MX championship title, Grita México C22 at the Hidalgo Stadium, after defeating Club Pachuca (PHOTO: EDGAR NEGRETE/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

And it is that after the violent events that occurred on March 5 during a regular day of Clausura 2022, in which the fans of Querétaro started a fight against the red and blackthe public following Mexican soccer questioned the quality of the authorities to avoid conflicts of such magnitude.

In addition, the sports authorities have initiated a series of acts to eradicate the homophobic cryeither. All the teams in the MX league must register their animation groups, in addition there will be zero tolerance for people who sing the phrase that FIFA prohibited in a stadium.

Although the campaigns against the shout have been constant, it has not been completely eradicated because during the game of Chivas vs scratched of the Closing 2022a group of fans of the Herd they intoned the canthophobicso that 10 people were evicted.

