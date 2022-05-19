The Atlas documentary that will narrate the feat of its 2021 championship

Atlas will have a documentary series for its 2021 Opening Championship (Photo: Mario Jasso/ Cuartoscuro.com)

In it mexican soccer different events have occurred that have marked the history of the MX League and one of them was championship who got the whole Atlas during the Opening 2021.

After 70 years without lifting a title, the December 12, 2021 a new generation of red and black champions were proclaimed under the direction of Diego Cocca. That event remained in the memory of different fans of The fury and to recapitulate the way the players did in that tournament, TV Azteca will premiere a documentary film of that historical moment.

During the semifinal match Atlas vs Tigres of Clausura 2022, Aztec Sports shared the details of the film that summarized the testimonies of the protagonists of the victory of The academy.

After 70 years without lifting a title, on December 12, 2021, a new generation of the red and black were proclaimed champions (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The documentary will be named after Atlas, the day that transformed historywill be released next friday may 20 at 19:00 hours (central Mexico) on the official Facebook accounts and the YouTube channel of Aztec Sports.

The promotion of the recording was also given through Twitter in which it was revealed that the documentary will be in a serial format. However, the number of chapters or deliveries that the production of will have was not revealed. Azteca TV.

“Wait, it will be epic! ¡@Atlasfc, a passion, a story, an illusion! The historic moment of Mexican soccer embodied in an unmissable series! #LoveRedandBlack #AtlasElDíaQueTransformóLaHistoria Friday, May 20, 7:00 pm FB and YouTube of TV Azteca Deportes”, they published on their verified Twitter profile.

(Photo: Twitter/@AztecaDeportes)

Among the voices that will narrate the details of that achievement is Diego Cocca, the Argentine coach who was in charge of breaking the drought that prevailed in the Guadalajara squad.

In it advance promoted by the Ajusco television station He revealed part of the details that were experienced in the locker room before the return game was played in Jalisco and part of the speech that the strategist gave to his players to motivate them when they went out to the game.

“I told them: ‘Guys we are one game away from changing our livesit’s up to us’”, is heard in the promotional video.

Another of the characters who will tell how they experienced that final back at the Jalisco Stadium will be Camilo Vargasthe Colombian goalkeeper who was the hero of the night after saving penalties in the final instance.

Julio Furch assured that the team will seek the two-time championship in Clausura 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

In addition, another of the characters that will be part of the series will be David Medrano. The sports analyst and commentator lived a unique moment because Christian Martinoli He gave him the microphones to narrate the last penalty of the match.

And part of his idea that he had before Atlas was champion is that he would not be able to see that moment in Mexican soccer. “I was one of those convinced that no, that we were not going to have to see the red and black Atlas”.

According to one of the architects of the second title in the team’s history, Julio Furch, inside the locker room the magnitude of the opponent and the goal itself is known: to be the third team to win two consecutive champion trophies (Pumas and León are the only ones so far). Despite the difficulty, the striker clings to the fact that the previous tournament, winning the championship also seemed almost impossible: “That would be everyone’s dream, before you dreamed of a championship and now you dream of two”, he said in a press conference prior to the first leg against Tigres.

KEEP READING:

Nicolás Larcamón renewed with Puebla after sowing doubts among the fans

The Hugo Sánchez comparison that bothered Karim Benzema

Santiago Baños denounced harassment of his family by the fans of America