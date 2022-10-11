The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossimeets today in Saint Petersburg with the Russian president, Vladimir Putinto talk about the future of the Ukrainian plant of Zaporizhzhiawhich the Kremlin irregularly appropriated a week ago.

The meeting between Putin and Grossi, who visited Ukraine last week, was confirmed at a press conference on Monday by the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

Grossi reported a few days ago that intends to hold consultations “with the competent authorities” on Russia’s plans to take ownership of Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europa.

After meeting with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, Grossi stressed that for the IAEA the plant “is a Ukrainian facility” which belongs to Energoatom, the Ukrainian Atomic Corporation.

The Atomic Energy Agency will go to the Kremlin today to discuss the future of the nuclear power plant that Russia occupied in Ukraine

“For us it is clear, it is a Ukrainian facility, the property belongs to Energoatom (Ukrainian public nuclear company), any change is a complex matter. We are going to meet him,” Grossi said.

Grossi has been proposing for weeks the creation of a protection zone around the plant to avoid a nuclear accident, which continues to be “a very, very clear possibility.”

“We are advanced and making progress in my considerations on the creation of a protection zone. I am determined to bring this discussion to a positive outcome, I will continue”, said the director general of the IAEA, who stressed that “very soon” he will return to kyiv, to meet with Zelensky.

Putin decreed on October 5 the appropriation of the plant and its adjacent facilities, and the creation of a company that guarantees its security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

In addition, the Russian state company Rosenergo atom created a company to manage its operation and appointed a new director to replace the detainee Ihor Murashov, already released.

The European Union (EU) described Putin’s decree as “illegal”, ordering him to withdraw his troops and return control of the plant to kyiv.

For weeks Grossi has been insisting on the creation of a security zone around the plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops since the beginning of March and has been the object of bombings that both sides accuse each other of.

The UN agency, which highlighted on October 6 that there had been no more explosions at the plant since last October 1, warned that the latest Russian bombardments in Zaporizhzhia could affect the nearby plant.

The IAEA warned that the plant’s six reactors are deactivated, in what is called a “cold shutdown”after Russian troops completely shut down the plant.

Even when deactivated, reactors still need electricity to maintain vital nuclear safety functions, such as reactor cooling.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

The UN warned of a new wave of refugees after recent Russian attacks on Ukraine

Ukraine Book Fair Held in Bomb Shelter Due to Russian Missile Threat

Infographic: This was Vladimir Putin’s biggest bombardment of Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion

European leaders condemned the Russian attacks on Ukraine and called for more help for kyiv in the face of the offensive