The attack of anger of an Italian football figure against a fan who insulted him: “It hurt me deeply”

The anger of a Serie A footballer with a fan

the italian striker Domenico Berardi was the protagonist of an unfortunate episode that is traveling the world through social networks after it transpired a video in which he is seen totally out of his mind after being eliminated from Italian Cup in the first round of the competition.

In the images in question you could see the Sassuolo footballer very upset with a fan who started insulting him at the gates of the stadium, to the point of crossing the containment fences to go looking for him directly.

Fortunately, police and security personnel were able to arrest the 28-year-old player before he could reach the fanatic. Hours later, the international with the Italian team (which was present in the defeat against Macedonia for a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup) issued a release on his Instagram account.

Sassuolo was eliminated from the Coppa Italia (Reuters)

It all happened after the match in which the Sassuolo visited modest Modenawhich last season was crowned champion of Serie C and promoted to the second division of professional football.

The duel that took place at the Alberto Braglia Stadium ended with a 3-2 home team winwhich meant the unexpected removal of the neroverdiwho finished in eighth position in Serie A in the 2021-22 league.

Despite having converted one of the two goals, Domenico Berardi’s goal towards the end of the first half it was not enough to get a good result and the fans who came to the venue in the city of Modena pointed it out at the exit.

It was there that the Italian, in a fit of rage, jumped the fence with the aim of scolding the subject in questionbut after a quick action by the police, everything was left in an attempt that was captured by the cameras of the people who were around.

Hours later, the footballer used his official Instagram account to issue a message in which he apologized for his actions: “I would like to apologize for what happened today. when I left the stadium after the game against Modena”.

“We are professionals and above all we must be examples for the youngest and children. Today in the eyes of all I have not had such behavior. This is because the people dearest to me were touched for free off the court, like my family, my wife and my son and it hurt me deeply, “he explained.

In sports, while Modena continues in the race in the Coppa Italia, where it will face Cremonese in the second round, the Sassuolo will play its first commitment for the 2022-23 league championship on next Monday against Juventus.

