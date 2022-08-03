The attitude that Chicharito Hernández took with a fan and that sparked criticism

The MLS forward ignored a request from a boy who wanted an autograph and photo with him.

On the eve of the start of the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcases between teams from Liga MX and MLS, the Mexican striker Javier Hernandez Chicharito starred in a gesture that caused anger and annoyance among Mexican soccer fans because refused to greet one of his fans.

A video recently circulated on social media that captured the moment when Chicharito Hernández bluntly rejected a child that he wanted an autograph from the soccer player, but the Mexican ignored him completely and approached with another group of fans.

The incident occurred at the end of the match between Los Angeles Galaxy y FC Dallas on the MLS when the players got off the team bus that was parked on the dallas stadium. Near the truck there was a group of fans who were waiting for the footballers to have the opportunity to greet their idols.

Chicharito Hernández rejected a child who asked for a photograph and criticized his attitude on social networks (Photo: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports)

It was Chicharito one of the first to get off the bus and approached the fences that stopped the access of the fans; on his way a boy approached the Chivas youth squad and brought him a pen and cell phone to ask for an autograph and a photograph. Immediately, the 34-year-old striker said “no, no, no” and with his hand pushed the infant away.

The video recorded said gesture, in addition Javier Hernández was not alone when approaching with the groups of fans, since a security element accompanied him on your way. So when the boy ran to meet the Chicharitothe security personnel took the child and took him out of the area where the Galaxy striker was.

Shortly after, Hernández Balcázar asked the rest of his followers to turn their cell phones to take a drink. group photography at the same time instead of spending time with each of the people who waited patiently to see the Chicharito. Once the photograph was finished, she walked away.

The fans criticized Chicharito Hernández’s attitude for rejecting a child (Photo: Twitter capture/@LuisAzul0507)

The way in which he despised the young fan caused annoyance among the followers of the MLS and the Mexican player because They assured that he lacked “humility” to attend to the child since his only intention was to meet the referent Galaxy striker. Other users claimed that the earnings he received as a player “blinded” him and he lost sensitivity to this type of gesture.

In social networks viralized the recording and they described the former Chivas player as “cocky”. Comments like: “That guy shouldn’t even be peeled anymore… it’s gone, it won’t be anymore”, “Messi is humble and if he takes a picture with the fans” and “he has always been a mam*n and a diva , it’s good that they sent him to the national team and he’s not going to go to the World Cup”, were some of the comments with which they pointed out the attitude of Chicharito.

Chicharito Hernández posed with Fernándo Beltrán and they exchanged shirts prior to the Leagues Cup (Photo: Twitter/ @LigaBBVAMX)

Others were encouraged to compare the Javier Hernandez attitude with other world soccer figures who have even agreed to be photographed with fans despite violating security protocols. Just as it happened with Lionel Messi during the final of the French Super Cup, where the Argentine defended a child who was subdued by security personnel.

Javier Chicharito Hernández will have a reunion with the Chivas fans because the Galaxy squad will face the Guadalajara club as part of the Leagues Cup 2022. The MLS player already participated in the press conference prior to the duel as he attended the event as the captain of the North American club, in addition, posed in a photograph together Fernando Beltran and the shirt red and white.

