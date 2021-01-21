The atypical celebration of Rogelio Funes Mori that caused him to be pointed out of playing allegedly knowing that he was infected with COVID-19

It is the second time that the Argentine has been infected with SARS-CoV-2 (Photo: Instagram / os.golsdarodada)

The issue of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in the club Rayados from Monterrey, that left 19 cases of contagion, continues to cause controversy in Liga MX.

And it is that one day before the game against him America, on January 16 at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, it was announced that the Colombians Stefan Medina and Avilés Hurtado tested positive, so it has been pointed out that the players of the royal team would have played even knowing that they could infect their colleagues of the whole of Las Águilas, which when he perished happened, since both Guillermo Ochoa and Nicolás Benedetti already presented symptoms of SARS-CoV-2.

One of the most noted in social networks is the Argentine forward Rogelio Funes Mori. The above because a famous blogger in Monterrey questioned the responsibility of the player and the Rayados team for the moment in which the “Twin” celebrates his second goal of the 2021 Guardians.

In a video that he presented, the celebration of the Argentine attacker after his goal against the Eagles is observed in which he crouches when his teammates approach to hug him, supposedly to not having face-to-face contact with them

In this regard, the former River Plate gunner exploded and sent a message through his Twiiter account, where he asked “Respect the disease and the people. Let’s continue taking care of ourselves. These are very difficult times. “

Funes Mori, as well as his 10 colleagues who tested positive for PCR tests yesterday, is in isolation, so at least a couple of weeks would be out of all physical activity. It should be remembered that it is the second time that the Albiazul striker has been infected with coronavirus, since Funes Mori was the first to be infected at the beginning of the pandemic.

As they like to speak without knowing, they feed the morbid nothing else. Respect disease and people. Let’s continue taking care of ourselves 🙏🏽 these are very difficult times. – Rogelio Funes Mori (@ rogelio7funes) January 21, 2021

Hours before after the indications that America also made, blaming Rayados for being negligent in the way the health protocols are carried out and not having informed it, the royal club assured that they they have followed the rules to the letter, the people of Monterrey defended themselves in a statement where they mention.

We emphasize that in the match against the América club, held on Saturday, January 16, our club complied in a timely manner with all the sanitary and competition protocols required by the MX League and and the health authorities for this Guardians League tournament 2021

Monterrey has reported eleven players from its first team sick. According to information from ESPNAmong the infected players are: César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Maximiliano Meza, Matías Kranevitter, Aké Loba and Rogelio Funes Mori, who presented symptoms associated with the disease after the match against Las Águilas.

For that reason, their next two games, against León and Puebla, were rescheduled for Wednesday, March 10 and Tuesday, February 2, respectively.

Rayados de Monterrey reported 19 cases of covid-19 throughout the campus (Photo: Twitter @ Rayados)

So far from Guardians 2021 Tournament, 3,364 tests have been applied to detect coronavirus cases in Mexican football, of which 745 test corresponds to Liga MX organizations.

In a press release, Liga MX emphasizes that “infections are detected in a timely manner because tests are carried out permanently based on the health protocols ”, which have been applied since July 2020, when activities were resumed.

For the detection and monitoring of cases, he specified,perform PCR and antigen tests on all divisions. The results are uploaded to the Comprehensive Sports Information System (SIID), as part of the process to be able to reinstate the players.

