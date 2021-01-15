The audios of the VAR of Palmeiras-River: what they charged in the three controversial plays against the Millionaire

The semifinal of Liberators cup between Palm Trees and River was perhaps one of the most paradigmatic cases to evaluate the interference of the Video Arbitration Assistance (VAR) in the football of this continent. The duel that defined the first ticket to the final of the tournament had at least six situations that aroused controversy, although the interference of the technological tool was evident on the playing field on three occasions: a goal disallowed al Millionaire, the revocation of a criminal in favor of the Argentine team and the analysis of another maximum penalty when the last seconds of the match were already being disputed.

During the last hours, Conmebol made public the audios of the conversations between the Uruguayan referee Esteban Ostojich and the VAR cabin that the Colombian commanded Nicolas Gallo. The shortlist that handled the technological tool was made up of the Colombian judge John ospina in the role of AVAR1 and the Uruguayan Nicolas Taran on the AVAR2.

Esteban Ostojich was the referee of the return match between Palmeiras and River for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores (REUTERS / Nelson Almeida)

51 MINUTES: THE GOAL CANCELED TO GONZALO MONTIEL

ASPECT TO CONSIDER: OFF-GAME-APP:

Seven seven minutes into the complement, with River winning 2-0, an excellent collective play by the Millionaire ended with a precise center from Nicolás de la Cruz for a perfect volley on Gonzalo Montiel’s goal in the right corner of the small area. However, to everyone’s surprise, the play was canceled at the request of the VAR. Uruguayan referee Esteban Ostojich put a finger to his left ear and gestured that the Brazilians did not get out of the way. From the VAR, the Colombian Nicolás Gallo told him to cancel the action due to the previous position of Rafael Santos Borré. This happened when Enzo Pérez wanted to advance and was intercepted by two rivals, but the midfielder managed to touch the ball for the last time, which shot to the position of Santos Borré, who pointed it back, but with the Colombian forward returning from the offside. The play continued, it was taken by Nacho Fernández, who opened it to the left, for the last center of the Uruguayan De la Cruz. It is an offside of VAR, because without the technology nobody could have noticed it, but it was well sanctioned, he expressed to Infobae Miguel Scime.

The audios of the VAR of Palmeiras-River: 51 minutes, goal annulled to Montiel

Dialogue:

AVAR: —Do not resume, we are reviewing a possible offside in the APP, one moment, please.

REFEREE: —Ok, calm down. They are reviewing a possible offside.

Referee: —Are you checking who scored the goal?

AVAR: —No, an offside in the APP, wait, please.

AVAR2: —Go on, go on, that’s where the one from the offside plays (by Santos Borré).

VAR: —That’s it, back, back. It stops at the point of contact (when Enzo Pérez touches it). Go on, on this leg there, give me the offside.

AVAR 2: —Yes, it’s offside, here with the goal line is.

VAR: —But after the Palmeiras touch there is a rebound in it. And that one is in position, ready, go ahead, he’s in position, not goal. Go on, go on, offside. Esteban, there is an offside position.

REFEREE: Yes, where?

VAR: —Resume on the penalty area line. At the intersection of the semicircle.

REFEREE: —Wait, from the semicircle on which side? Right side?

VAR: —At the intersection of the semicircle with the penalty area line. Towards Soppi (linesman) side.

74 MINUTES: PENALTY CANCELED RIVER

ASPECT TO CONSIDER: CRIMINAL AREA INCIDENT:

Averaging the second stage there was another great controversy. The referee Esteban Ostojich did not hesitate to sanction Matías Suárez a penalty, but later annulled it at the request of the VAR again. As can be seen in the images, there is no contact between the two players and, if there were, it was started by the River forward. Again, the Colombian Nicolás Gallo in charge of technology was right, Scime pointed out to this medium.

The audios of the VAR of Palmeiras-River: 74 minutes, penalty annulled to River

Dialogue:

VAR: —Give it back, I want to see the action. Come on, slowly, slowly. Give me another angle. Stop there, go back.

REFEREE: —It is a promising attack, with a dispute for the ball, within the area it is not yellow (due to Santos Borré’s claim).

VAR: —Look, I don’t see a penalty, the player drags his leg from any contact, he looks for contact.

VAR: —Get back, I want to see if there is a contact down here. There, another angle, stop, give me another angle.

AVAR: —Wait a minute, we’re checking (for the referee).

VAR: —It’s dropping.

AVAR: —In the contact the player already has his feet flexed, in that contact, the player (for Matías Suárez) already lets himself fall. I’m going to call him (the referee) because the player is looking for contact.

VAR: —Esteban, Gallo is speaking to you, you are listening to me. I recommend an OFR for the play that you sanctioned, because the player drops before.

REFEREE: —Perfect, I’m going.

VAR: —Give me this angle, and the previous one from the camera next door.

REFEREE: Give me another angle.

VAR: —Give it at normal speed.

REFEREE: Perfect, show me the back one back. Nico (for Gallo) puts the foot to him and there is contact later.

AVAR: —Your decision.

REFEREE: —The River player, before contact, is already dragging his foot. I’m going with a neutral release in favor of the green team (Palmeiras).

REFEREE: —The yellow for white (River) continues to protest. Change of decision, the target (Matías Suárez) before contact is already dragging his foot.

VAR: —Right, Esteban. At the height of the penalty spot you can resume.

97 MINUTES: PENALTY ANALYZED IN FAVOR OF RIVER

ASPECT TO CONSIDER: OFF GAME-APP-INCIDENT PENAL AREA:

Already in the ninth minute of addition, Rafael Santos Borré fell to the ground inside the area after contact with defender Benjamin Kuscevic. In the first instance, the referee hesitated and then received the communication from the VAR. They recommended that he watch the play from the screen located on the playing field and there he decided not to charge the foul for a previous advanced position by Federico Girotti.

The audios of the VAR of Palmeiras-River: 97 minutes, penalty analyzed in favor of River

Dialogue:

REFEREE: —No, no (for the alleged penalty on Santos Borré).

VAR: —Possible lack. I want to see the action. Give it back.

AVAR: —Don’t resume. Do the management, do not resume (for the referee).

AVAR 2: —I have an offside, Nico (for Gallo).

VAR: – Is there foreplay off?

AVAR 2: —Yes, for interfering (by Federico Girotti). Put the line here for me. Mark, confirm.

VAR: – Is there foreplay off?

AVAR 2: —Yes, I’m sending it to you. Nico, can you look at my screen.

VAR: —I do not have a clear criminal offense anyway, a contact action. Show me the screen.

VAR: – Clearly dispute the ball. For control should come to see. A long time passed.

VAR: —Esteban, for there to be a control, I recommend an OFR of the action.

AVAR 2: —Nico, the offside is for interpretation.

VAR: —Esteban, before the action in the area, there is an interpretive offside action.

(They show him the first possible criminal action against Santos Borré)

VAR: —And now I’m going to show you the offside, before that. This is offside action, let it roll, let it. The player participates in the action.

REFEREE: —Perfect, there is offside, very good.

VAR: —Ok, you resume with offside.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The 6 great controversies in Palmeiras-River: why the VAR annulled Montiel’s goal and the penalty against Matías Suárez

The penalty against River that Ruggeri claimed and omitted the VAR

Robo and VAR: River and Boca fans blew up the networks with memes after Palmeiras qualified for the Libertadores final