‘The Australian Dream,’ Produced By John Battsek, to Be Sold By Noah Media Group

Noah Media Group, a specialist in feature-length sports activities documentaries, has acquired worldwide gross sales rights to characteristic documentary “The Australian Dream,” concerning the Australian Soccer League star Adam Goodes. The deal excludes rights to Australia, Canada, the U.Okay. and airways.

Noah will promote the movie by its worldwide gross sales and distribution arm Noah X. This marks the primary time {that a} third-party undertaking might be offered by the corporate, and reinforces its dedication to showcasing acclaimed sports activities documentaries.

Directed by BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Daniel Gordon (“Hillsborough”), written by Walkley award-winning journalist Stan Grant, and produced by Oscar- and BAFTA-winner John Battsek (“Trying to find Sugar Man”), “The Australian Dream” tells Goodes’ story by his journey in the course of the 2013-15 AFL season, whereas additionally exploring race, identification and belonging in Australian society as we speak.

The critically acclaimed movie acquired a theatrical launch in Australia final yr and gained the AACTA for finest documentary. It additionally screened at a lot of worldwide movie festivals together with Telluride, Toronto and the London Movie Pageant, and went on to win the viewers award on the Melbourne, Palm Springs and Hawaii movie festivals. Dogwoof will launch the movie theatrically within the U.Okay., whereas the BBC has acquired unique U.Okay. tv rights to the documentary.

Tommy Gordon and Joel Kennedy of Lorton Leisure and Noah’s head of worldwide gross sales Catherine Quantschnigg negotiated the deal.

Quantschnigg mentioned: “’The Australian Dream’ is a thought-provoking story on how we are able to turn into extra united as a individuals, one thing which has by no means been extra vital than now.”

Gordon and Kennedy added: “’The Australian Dream’ is an extremely highly effective story a couple of shared historical past and our failures to reconcile and the way we are able to turn into higher, as people and as a society.”

Noah’s gross sales slate continues to develop following final yr’s launch of its worldwide gross sales arm. Its slate contains the 2019 SJA TV/movie documentary winner “Take His Legs,” which aired on Channel four within the U.Okay. in December and charts Australian comic Adam Hill’s formation of the world’s first bodily incapacity rugby league group; Cannes Official Choice characteristic “Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans”; critically-acclaimed cricket documentary “The Edge”; and ITV’s “Out of Their Pores and skin,” the historical past of black British soccer.

Following the success of “Bobby Robson: Extra Than a Supervisor,” winner of 2018’s SJA finest TV/movie documentary award, Noah Media Group is in manufacturing on the feature-length documentary concerning the England World Cup winner and Eire supervisor Jack Charlton.