The Australian fan of Checo Pérez who succeeds in networks: “It is very important in my life”

In November 2021, Alexander Roses y Francis Xavier Gonzalez published the first biographical book of the most successful Mexican pilot in the Formula 1: Never give up. The exciting race Czech Perezwhere in addition to recounting his beginnings, consecration and career in the highest category of motorsports, they also recorded a critical moment in his career: his departure from Racing Point.

The pages of the book described the rise of the hashtag #KeepChecowhich became a number one trend in Twitter Mexico in mid-2020, when a fan pushed the move through his account @ChecoFanPage, All this as a claim to his possible departure from the team.

The boom of the hashtag arrived when the former president Felipe Calderon He gave “Like” to one of the publications and even used it to echo the movement; however, the great peculiarity of the event was that the fan who promoted the #KeepCheco he was not mexicanbut came from Australia and acted almost anonymously.

His name is Andy Stephenson and today he has more than 20 thousand followers in his account Twitterplus another 12 thousand in Instagramfor which he has established himself as one of the fans of Sergio Pérez most famous in social networks and also one of the most loved from Mexico.

“I dont know why but for some reason I was always interested in Mexico. The food, the music, its culture… so when I started following Formula 1 and saw a Mexican driver, It was an easy decision to choose Czech”, explained the 33-year-old fan, who also saw special interest in supporting a driver from the middle of the table, contrary to what most Australian fans do in the formula 1especially with his compatriot Daniel Ricciardo gift.

Andy was involved in the world of motorsports until just four years ago, but he immediately noticed Sergio’s ability, so he was able to observe his final part aboard Racing Point and with the perfect weather to enjoy his first victory in the categoryone of his peak moments as a Sergio fan.

And it is that for him Sakhir Grand Prix 2020when Czech Pérez got his first victory in the formula 1the Australian fan had already made the leap to fame through the hashtag #KeepChecoin one of the moments he remembers with greatest joy.

“It was great to see that victory, memorable, especially given the circumstances surrounding it. Nobody around him could confirm that he would continue in F1 ″, Stephenson mentioned for Infobae Mexicoin an interview where he highlighted the participation of Felipe Calderon in his growth as a recognized fan.

That “I like” one of his tweets, where he demanded the permanence of Sergio Pérez on the formula 1 through the hashtag #KeepChecocaused his numbers on social networks to grow remarkably and he became a celebrity upon learning of his nationality, something he never imagined when he created the account for fun and advice from his wife Ashley, another person who has supported his passion for Jalisco pilot.

It was precisely his partner Ashley who gave him one of the most precious gifts for his collection, as he created a work of art with more than 3 thousand diamond-shaped plastic pieces who drew Czech Pérez During his first season with Red Bull.

Due to the fact that in Australia the time difference is 15 hours with respect to the center of Mexico, a large part of the races are at dawn, something that has not prevented Andy from enjoying the Guadalajara exhibitionsbecause he has even had to bother his wife late at night by shouting, so on some occasions he has chosen to accompany him in the living room of his house.

“Every day I spend hours on Twitter, Instagram, Googling articles, everything related to him. It’s one of the most important things in my life these days.”

This passion has led him to act responsibly with his followers, because as his account describes, seeks to gather as much information as possible about the pilot from Jalisco to share it on networks and continue with the growth of this community, with all that the difficulty of the time difference implies.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a job, because I really enjoy it, so it’s more like a hobby. The good thing is that we have the technology today to facilitate all the search, “said the creator of the account @ChecoFanPagewho was recently able to fulfill one of his dreams and meet Sergio with his work team during the Australian GP.

“(At the 2022 Australian GP) it was the first time I met him (Sergio Pérez) and it was quite surreal. I never expected to meet him being there. Fortunately, my wife was there to take the photo. All day I repeated to myself ‘I can’t believe I met Czech‘, like it was nothing”, explained the passionate fan of the Mexican, who also has a collection with some of the 12 cars that Pérez has driven since his arrival in the category.

After talking about his disappointment when they canceled the Australian GP 2020 a few minutes after starting the first practice, as a result of the pandemic by COVID-19Andy Stephenson described the feeling of appearing in the first biographical book of Czech Pérez.

“It is something that still surprises me, I never thought it would appear in a book. A friend texted me that he showed up and I just said ‘really?’ They sent me a photo of the page and I shared it everywhere. Since then I have been in contact with Alexander Roses (one of the authors), who sent me a signed copy to Australia. I still can’t believe it, even though I have a copy in my living room. I like to say that I am part of the history of Czech Pérez.”, he sentenced.

How could it be otherwise, Andy decided to show some of his progress in his Spanish classesone of the crucial points in his fanaticism and that he puts into practice during each interview they do to Czechthe pilot who encouraged him to perfect this other language.

“Thank you all so much for your support, me and my page. Hopefully one day I can visit Mexico, go to the Mexican GP”

This is how the passion for Sergio Pérez spread to the farthest continent of America, in the form of a carpentry professional who found in the Mexican driver a new direction in his life, because although his follow-up to the races continues to be a hobby formula 1his passion for Czech it meant for him to make a name for himself among the community of fans and even appearing in the first biographical book of the most successful Mexican pilot of all time.

