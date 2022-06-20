The Australian goalkeeper will be able to repeat his controversial dance in a penalty shootout during the World Cup: the regulatory limits

Peru lost in a penalty shootout and said goodbye to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Video: ESPN).

the show of Andrew Redmaynethe Australian goalkeeper dancer, continues to leave material to cut and in the last few hours it became clear what the limit is for any goalkeeper who intends to disorient kickers by resorting to strategies such as the one used by the oceanic goalkeeper.

Last Monday, at definition by penalties that Australia beat Peru 5-3 for one of the last two places for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the oceanic goalkeeper stole the spotlight first because the coach Graham Arnold he sent him onto the pitch at the end of extra time as his winning card (instead of Ryan, the starting goalkeeper and squad captain).

Redmayne entered the field of play with a background of being a penalty specialist. But he also drew attention to his particular repertoire prior to each shot of the Inca soccer players. He moved from one stick to the other and moved his legs and arms, like a kind of dance with the aim of distracting his rival.

During the round of five auctions, in one of them the Peruvian Luis Advincula He finished off and the ball hit the post. And already at the stage of a team shot, he stopped the execution of Alex Valera, which decreed the passage of the Socceroos to their fifth World Cup in a row and the sixth in their history.

Andrew Redmayne’s unsportsmanlike attitude against Pedro Gallese in the Peru-Australia penalty shootout

Much was said about Redmayne’s reactions and even a camera behind the arc warned of an unsportsmanlike attitude of the doorman, since he took the notes of his Peruvian colleague Pedro Gallese and threw them behind the billboards. It was an ethical offense, but since it was not warned by the judge, it had no consequences for the Australian.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is an association made up of the four UK football associations and FIFA. It is in charge of defining the rules of football worldwide and its future modifications. On the same day of the aforementioned match, he analyzed the new measures for the next semester that will include the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

What will happen to the Redmayne dance or whatever? When waiting for the shot, the goalkeeper must have at least one of his feet on the line, on it or behind it, although it does not prevent him from movingbut another key point was also clarified and that points to the athlete’s attitude in that instance.

“Dancing is allowed. It is like the feint that the player makes in his career before stopping and finishing. The goalkeeper’s movement on the line is allowed No problem as long as you meet the requirements. What is not allowed is that he lean on a pole and dance and take it as if he is not interested. That dance or that movement is something he does to try to distract and help himself in a strategy to be able to cover the penalty”, an IFAB source told Infobae.

Andrew Redmayne was Australia’s winning card (REUTERS / Mohammed Dabbous)

Until June 30, archers around the world will be able to keep only one foot on the goal line and one foot forward. The issue aims to clarify the panorama in the run-up to a World Cup, in whose competition scheme, after the group stage, begins with direct elimination instances and those matches have definitions by penalties as a resolution resource before the equality after regular time and overtime.

“It’s a way for the rival not to know where I’m going to throw myself and I also want them to get nervous, for the goal to be smaller than it really is. It doesn’t always work for me, but this time it allowed me to stop two shots”, he explained in 2019, when using that same technique he was the figure in the definition of the title that his team, Sydney FC, beat him 4-1 on penalties to Perth Glory for the Australian Rules Football League Final. On that occasion he contained two penalties and in one of them, he hit the intention of his rival to bite her. Before the match against Peru he arrived with four penalties saved in 19 executions.

Redmayer, 33, always played football in his country, although in 2005 He came to be tested at Arsenal in England after showing off in a match with his team, the New South Wales Institute of Sport and a London club youth team. He gave up the test, but the Gunners opted for Wojciech Szczęsny.

