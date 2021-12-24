The author of great fantasy sagas such as Mistborn prepares a video game that we will see in 2022

Brandon Sanderson is known worldwide for literary works such as The Archive of Storms.

The video game industry is more and more present in other media. We are seeing it with adaptations to the world of cinema and television, such as Arcane, the League of Legends universe series, or even with the popularity that CD Projekt games have given to the hit Netflix series The Witcher.

But the opposite path also happens, and famous creators in other media approach video games themselves. It is the case of Brandon Sanderson, known for writing such popular literary sagas as Mistborn or The Archive of Storms, which has confirmed his approach to this world.

In the annual review that he has published on his personal blog, the author has revealed that is working on a video game. “I’ve been working on a video game for several years, and I suspect it will be announced this coming year. Let the speculation begin!”

I suspect it will be announced next yearBrandon SandersonSanderson has clarified that it is not one of his properties, but a collaboration with a study that we know, so the development could be being carried out by a company with experience and reputation in the industry. We will have to wait, as he himself says, to 2022 to know more details.

It is not the first time that the writer points towards video games. In an interview in November 2020, he mentioned that he had signed a confidentiality agreement with a large developer. Brandon Sanderson was already involved in a project on Mistborn (Born of the Mist), and came to comment in 2018 that a collaboration with CD Projekt would have been ideal at the time.

