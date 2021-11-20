The author of Smash Bros and Kirby has an incredible past: 15 curiosities of Masahiro Sakurai

His extensive career, his passion for video games and his high demands at work, draw the legend of the Japanese creative.
The Super Smash Bros. franchise has left us a last memorable installment with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, an essential title for Nintendo Switch, which has reached the end of your post-launch content with the brooch that was the incorporation of the protagonist of the Kingdom Hearts saga, Sora.
The father behind this successful saga of Nintendo fighting games is our protagonist today, Masahiro Sakurai, which together with the unforgettable Satoru Iwata, looked for a formula to create a fighting game that felt different from the rest of games of a genre that he considered overexploited, leading the project in secret, still without officially presenting Hiroshi Yamauchi, the then president of Nintendo.
After a lot of effort and dedication, the video game was approved in 1998 and what would be started begins one of the most successful Nintendo franchises. Sakurai has been fired for the moment from Super Smash Bros, although he has not assured that this means the end of the franchise. Although Sakurai is currently famous for the fighting series, he is also the father of one of Nintendo’s most beloved characters, Kirby, the adorable pink ball first introduced in Game Boy almost ago three decades.
One of the great figures of Japanese video game developmentAlthough the career of the Japanese genius is closely linked to HAL LaboratoryIn 2003, Sakurai left HAL to begin her independent adventure founding Sora Ltd. From his studio, Sakurai could collaborate with different developers to carry out his projects, starting with a original puzzle game for Nintendo 3DS called Meteos, which even featured a version set in the Disney universe. Since then, he has worked on projects like Kid Icarus: Uprising and every installment in the Super Smash Bros series since Super Smash Bros. Brawl.
Known for its requirement When it comes to taking care of the development of his video games, even to the point of taking a toll on his health, Masahiro Sakurai is one of the great figures of Japanese video game development and today, we want to tell you some of the curiosities that make him such an interesting personality.
