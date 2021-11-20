The author of Smash Bros and Kirby has an incredible past: 15 curiosities of Masahiro Sakurai

His extensive career, his passion for video games and his high demands at work, draw the legend of the Japanese creative.

The Super Smash Bros. franchise has left us a last memorable installment with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, an essential title for Nintendo Switch, which has reached the end of your post-launch content with the brooch that was the incorporation of the protagonist of the Kingdom Hearts saga, Sora.

The father behind this successful saga of Nintendo fighting games is our protagonist today, Masahiro Sakurai, which together with the unforgettable Satoru Iwata, looked for a formula to create a fighting game that felt different from the rest of games of a genre that he considered overexploited, leading the project in secret, still without officially presenting Hiroshi Yamauchi, the then president of Nintendo.

After a lot of effort and dedication, the video game was approved in 1998 and what would be started begins one of the most successful Nintendo franchises. Sakurai has been fired for the moment from Super Smash Bros, although he has not assured that this means the end of the franchise. Although Sakurai is currently famous for the fighting series, he is also the father of one of Nintendo’s most beloved characters, Kirby, the adorable pink ball first introduced in Game Boy almost ago three decades.

One of the great figures of Japanese video game developmentAlthough the career of the Japanese genius is closely linked to HAL LaboratoryIn 2003, Sakurai left HAL to begin her independent adventure founding Sora Ltd. From his studio, Sakurai could collaborate with different developers to carry out his projects, starting with a original puzzle game for Nintendo 3DS called Meteos, which even featured a version set in the Disney universe. Since then, he has worked on projects like Kid Icarus: Uprising and every installment in the Super Smash Bros series since Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

Known for its requirement When it comes to taking care of the development of his video games, even to the point of taking a toll on his health, Masahiro Sakurai is one of the great figures of Japanese video game development and today, we want to tell you some of the curiosities that make him such an interesting personality.

Phantasy Star II Sakurai began a career in electrical engineering, however, he felt that he was moving away from what he wanted to do in life. In 1988, he entered a story contest for the Sega video game Phantasy Star for the Mega Drive. Winning this contest prompted him to drop out of college. HAL Laboratory At the age of 19 he was hired by HAL Laboratory, but Kirby was not the first project he worked on, before he collaborated in the development of a role-playing game for Super Nintendo: Arcana, from 1992. That same year his great opportunity arrived, directing his own video game with whom he would be his great friend, Satoru Iwata. Kirby During the creation of Kirby, there was an intense debate about what its color should be. Sakurai was clear that it should be pink, with a friendly appearance, but Shigeru Miyamoto wanted it to be yellow, a more dynamic color. While they were making up their minds, he was depicted white on the western covers, like a ghost. The Super Smash Bros. logo. The famous Super Smash Bros. logo has several meanings that Sakurai wanted to represent. The intersection represents a cross between characters from different universes, and the division into four parts of the circle evokes the multiplayer component of up to four players that characterizes the Nintendo fighting game. Solid Snake en Super Smash Bros. Brawl Hideo Kojima was able to try Super Smash Bros. Melee and was fascinated by the proposal, suggesting to Masahiro Sakurai that they include Solid Snake in the game, the game was very advanced, which made it impossible to include it, but he was one of the first characters that It did not belong to Nintendo to arrive. Smash Bros. DOJO!! While fans awaited the arrival of Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Nintendo opened a website where Sakurai reported daily progress, it was called ‘Smash Bros. DOJO !!’ and you can still visit. Sakurai has never stopped sharing regular information on her networks and communication channels about her work. The menus of Super Smash Bros. The menus in Sakurai games tend to have a similar style, easily identifiable, these are the work of graphic designer Michiko Sakurai, Sakurai’s wife. These usually have a very unusual interface in video games, with large buttons of different shapes, colors and sizes, very visual. Sakurai’s memes Social networks brought the popular viral memes, where Sakurai has starred in some of them, however, the Japanese creative has made it clear that he does not like them, asking fans to stop using his face to viralize messages, even if they do. in a humorous tone. Columnist at Famitsu In addition to his career as a video game creator, Sakurai has written a weekly column for Famitsu magazine since 2003. After 18 years in writing, Sakurai wrote his last two columns earlier this year. Famitsu dedicated a cover to the creative to say goodbye and thank him for his work. Sakurai’s retirement Masahiro Sakurai is currently 51 years old, although his active working life has led him on many occasions to show his interest in retirement. Sakurai has had to deal with injuries from his work, however, to the peace of mind of the fans, he has assured that he has no interest in stopping making video games. Beliefs in ghosts In a chat with Katsuhiro Harada, Sakurai spoke about beliefs in ghosts, stating that he neither believes in them, nor is he affected by horror stories in games. Sakurai explained that when he plays a horror title, he is interested in how they are made, but that he has never felt fear. Rey Dedede The mighty King Dedede has been one of Kirby’s great antagonists since Kirby’s Dream Land. He is also one of the playable characters in Super Smash Bros. and it is Masahiro Sakurai himself who has lent his voice to the character in Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards and throughout the Super Smash Bros. saga. Sakurai no bebe agua Sakurai has acknowledged having a strong aversion to drinking water, getting to feel bad with just drinking half a glass. Sakurai uses Coca Cola Zero as an alternative, something that is well known at Nintendo and by those who receive it, that is why wherever he goes they already have this drink prepared for him. Play with two controllers For a decade, we have been able to see Sakurai in videos where he plays with two controllers at the same time, this is because Sakurai plays Super Smash Bros. against himself since GameCube times. As Nintendo’s controls have changed, Sakurai has alternated his position to continue playing in this way. Your great video game setup Sakurai is a video game enthusiast not only at work, he also showed his large collection of consoles, both modern and retro, and his huge setup in the living room, where in addition to the consoles, he has two large televisions. Sakurai confessed that this is because she likes to play games while watching TV.

