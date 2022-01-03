The author of Stardew Valley publishes new pictures of Haunted Chocolatier, his subsequent recreation

Eric Barone, higher referred to as ConcernedApe, has posted a few new pictures of Haunted Chocolatier to your account Twitter. It’s the subsequent online game from the author of Stardew Valley, which was once already introduced a couple of months in the past expecting many extra main points.

It’s two pictures wherein we will see some of the haunted mansions that can be a part of this new state of affairs, and what seems to be a bus in the midst of the wooded area, which turns out to serve different functions than delivery. Are chocolate dipped greens for your roof or simply filth? Pass judgement on for your self:

Glad new yr to all! I’m hoping you all have an overly sure 2022. This is a few small pictures from Haunted Chocolatier. There can be masses extra to return this new yr! %.twitter.com/GiBWnOjxdM — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 1, 2022

And el tweet, ConcernedApe does no longer be offering additional main points on Haunted Chocolatier, and easily congratulate the brand new yr and provides best possible needs for your fans. This can be a great reward that enhances the reliable trailer proven a couple of months in the past, once they delved a bit of extra into what the following recreation from the author of Stardew Valley will be offering.

Haunted Chocolatier can be a simulation recreation in true Stardew Valley taste, with its playable RPG options plus socialization inside of a village. On this case, sure, we can need to create chocolate in a haunted mansion. Eric Barone commented that there can be extra motion than in Stardew Valley, however it’ll proceed to have a identical tone regardless of the presence of those creatures.

These days, past the trailer and the photographs, we haven’t any extra details about Haunted Chocolatier. There may be no unlock date and the PC is the one showed platform for his or her arrival.