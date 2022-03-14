The author of Super Smash Bros. is chosen as the best video game creator in Japan

The awards of the renowned Famitsu magazine also place Monster Hunter Rise as the 2021 GOTY.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 14, 2022, 09:26

These are special dates for some of the names of the Japanese industry. A couple of days ago we learned that Hideo Kojima had been awarded for his contribution to video games, and now it is Masahiro Sakuraiknown for being the author of the Super Smash Bros. saga, who has to collect an award.

Monster Hunter Rise is the GOTY 2021 for FamitsuAnd it is that the popular Famitsu magazine has announced the winners of its Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2021, that is, the awards for the best of the year. In them, one of the most recognized has been the one received by Sakurai, chosen as best creator of the year ahead not only of other names like Naoki Yoshida, but of entire teams like SEGA’s Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the Capcom studio responsible for Resident Evil or Cygames. Sakurai has thanked the award in social networks in a way quite concise.

As for video games, it is Monster Hunter Rise that takes the cake as GOTY de 2021although there are more categories with more nominees and winners that, courtesy of NintendoLife, we leave you below.

Famitsu Best of 2021 Awards

game of the year

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby



Tales of Arise



Resident Evil Village



Monster Hunter Rise



Lost Judgment



best creator of the year

Capcom (Resident Evil)



Cygames



Masahiro Sakurai



Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio



Naoki Yoshida (productor de Final Fantasy XIV)



best scenario

Tales of Arise



Buddy Mission BOND



Lost Judgment



better graphics

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby



Tales of Arise



Resident Evil Village



Best music

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby



NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…



Monster Hunter Rise



best Actor

Takuya Kimura como Takayuki Yagami en Lost Judgment



Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai en Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut



Maggie Robertson as Alcina Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village



best voice actor

Hitomi Ueda como Gold Ship en Uma Musume: Pretty Derby



Shino Shimoji como Shionne en Tales of Arise



Daisuke Namikawa como Chesley Nichols en Buddy Mission BOND



best character

Alphen de Tales of Arise



Ethan Winters de Resident Evil Village



Gold Ship de Uma Musume: Pretty Derby



best online game

Apex Legends



Genshin Impact



Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker



best action game

Hades



Monster Hunter Rise



Returnal



Best action-adventure game

Resident Evil Village



Metroid Dread



Lost Judgment



best adventure game

Jack Jeanne



Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-



Buddy Mission BOND



best RPG

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki



Shin Megami Tensei V



Tales of Arise



best indie

Eastward



Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights



Hades



best debut

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby



Scarlet Nexus



Buddy Mission BOND



Best eSports game

Apex Legends



Street Fighter V: Champion Edition



Valuing



The latest title that bears Sakurai’s signature is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which has been in the news just a few days ago for confirming his departure from EVO 2022. It does not seem that it will affect him in the least at the sales level since it is one of the most successful games on Switchmanaging to date exceed 69 million copies sold.

