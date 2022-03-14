The author of Super Smash Bros. is chosen as the best video game creator in Japan

The awards of the renowned Famitsu magazine also place Monster Hunter Rise as the 2021 GOTY.
These are special dates for some of the names of the Japanese industry. A couple of days ago we learned that Hideo Kojima had been awarded for his contribution to video games, and now it is Masahiro Sakuraiknown for being the author of the Super Smash Bros. saga, who has to collect an award.
Monster Hunter Rise is the GOTY 2021 for FamitsuAnd it is that the popular Famitsu magazine has announced the winners of its Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2021, that is, the awards for the best of the year. In them, one of the most recognized has been the one received by Sakurai, chosen as best creator of the year ahead not only of other names like Naoki Yoshida, but of entire teams like SEGA’s Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the Capcom studio responsible for Resident Evil or Cygames. Sakurai has thanked the award in social networks in a way quite concise.
As for video games, it is Monster Hunter Rise that takes the cake as GOTY de 2021although there are more categories with more nominees and winners that, courtesy of NintendoLife, we leave you below.
Famitsu Best of 2021 Awards
game of the year
- Uma Musume: Pretty Derby
- Tales of Arise
- Resident Evil Village
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Lost Judgment
best creator of the year
- Capcom (Resident Evil)
- Cygames
- Masahiro Sakurai
- Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio
- Naoki Yoshida (productor de Final Fantasy XIV)
best scenario
- Tales of Arise
- Buddy Mission BOND
- Lost Judgment
better graphics
- Uma Musume: Pretty Derby
- Tales of Arise
- Resident Evil Village
Best music
- Uma Musume: Pretty Derby
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- Monster Hunter Rise
best Actor
- Takuya Kimura como Takayuki Yagami en Lost Judgment
- Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai en Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Maggie Robertson as Alcina Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
best voice actor
- Hitomi Ueda como Gold Ship en Uma Musume: Pretty Derby
- Shino Shimoji como Shionne en Tales of Arise
- Daisuke Namikawa como Chesley Nichols en Buddy Mission BOND
best character
- Alphen de Tales of Arise
- Ethan Winters de Resident Evil Village
- Gold Ship de Uma Musume: Pretty Derby
best online game
- Apex Legends
- Genshin Impact
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
best action game
- Hades
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Returnal
Best action-adventure game
- Resident Evil Village
- Metroid Dread
- Lost Judgment
best adventure game
- Jack Jeanne
- Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-
- Buddy Mission BOND
best RPG
- The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
best indie
- Eastward
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
- Hades
best debut
- Uma Musume: Pretty Derby
- Scarlet Nexus
- Buddy Mission BOND
Best eSports game
- Apex Legends
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Valuing
The latest title that bears Sakurai’s signature is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which has been in the news just a few days ago for confirming his departure from EVO 2022. It does not seem that it will affect him in the least at the sales level since it is one of the most successful games on Switchmanaging to date exceed 69 million copies sold.
