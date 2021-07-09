The author of the emblem of Patna Metro gets a bumper praise of fifty thousand, know what are the foundations and what’s going to should be sorted

Patna Metro New LOGO: The federal government has made up our minds to arrange the brand new emblem of Patna Metro. For this, the federal government may be going to take lend a hand from most people. In truth, a contest has been arranged to arrange the brand new emblem of Patna Metro. On this festival, Patna Metro Company will give a praise of as much as 50 thousand rupees to the player who creates the most productive emblem.Additionally Learn – Heart approves the logo of Bengal made via Mamata Banerjee | Heart approves Bengal logo designed via Mamata

Allow us to tell that all of the contributors within the festival must design the emblem and ship it in JPEG or PDF structure to the e-mail identification of Patna Rail Company at [email protected] Allow us to inform you that until July 27, a requirement for brand new emblem has been made. In this type of state of affairs, whoever will probably be decided on via Patna Metro for the folks, he’ll be given a praise of fifty thousand rupees.

In step with the announcement of Patna Metro Company, the one who makes the most productive other people of Patna Metro will probably be given a praise of Rs 50 thousand as first prize, Rs 25 thousand for the second one individual and Rs 11 thousand for the 3rd position.

emblem making laws

Within the data given via Patna Metro, it’s been obviously stated that there will have to no longer be any roughly objectionable subject matter a number of the other people of Patna Metro and there will have to be not anything provocative. A player can ship a symbol handiest as soon as. The one that has created the emblem must ship this emblem to the mail. Additionally, the emblem will have to no longer be copied from any place. The dimensions of this emblem will have to be 4×4.