The authors of Alien Isolation announce a new shooter, but bad news if you expect a sequel

Creative Assembly bets on the most fast-paced multiplayer action with Hyenas: first trailer and details.

This morning SEGA summoned us late in the afternoon to learn about its next great game, and here we have it: it’s not Ecco the Dolphin, but the already known for months multiplayer science fiction shooter from Creative Assembly. Baptized as Hyenas, it invites users to become space pirates and engage in raids on a future filled with color, pop culture references and, above all, action.

To discover what Hyenas is all about, the first thing is to know its setting, a Solar System where billionaires have finally managed to reach Mars, leaving Earth’s tax collectors in the lurch and turning Earth into a drifting dump known as “el Tocho”. “The only thing the rich care about are the rare pop culture pieces of the poor souls they left behind, which they loot to decorate their Martian mansions.”

In Hyenas you play as a group of misfits with unique abilities and weapons“It’s time to recover what belongs to us.” But doing so will not be an easy task, proposing to form a team of hyenas with candidates from a motley group of misfits with unique skills and weapons to retrieve the merchandise and get the hell out of the huge space malls, or “loot ships”, where they are, guarded by hired thugs, alarm systems and armed drones.

“Space hacking and robbery with force! Your team of three will have to face four more teams to swipe the best pieces and get away,” they sell, adding that each ship is a huge field of interconnected systems that offer endless opportunities for the most elusive groups to take advantage of the environment and outwit security systems, thugs and rivals. .

“When the action begins, they will combine frantic movements and lethal combat techniques with zero gravity zones full of dangers and often toggles on and off, which will provide incredible opportunities to control the environment to lay traps and take out other teams”, explain Creative Assembly, responsible for, among other video games, the great Alien Isolation.

Hyenas will arrive in 2023 to PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, and has opened registrations for its closed alpha.

