The authors of Battalion 1944 say goodbye to Square Enix disappointed for not having reached consoles

Bulkhead will refund the money to those who financed the PlayStation and Xbox adaptation of the shooter on Kickstarter.

The Battalion 1944 development team announced this week the end of their business relationship with Square Enix, kicking off an exciting new chapter for the player-focused multiplayer action-shooter. But first, the end of the agreement brings “disappointing” news.

“We are deeply disappointed that Battalion 1944 has not been released on consoles, and we will be refunding all Kickstarter backers for this version. Thank you to everyone who supported us and we’re sorry it took so long to rectify this,” we can read in a statement on Steam.

To the rest of the players, fans of old-school action and shooting titles, Bulkhead wanted to thank them for their support and hopes that they will continue with them in the new stage that they are beginning, one where Battalion 1944 will be called Battalion: Legacy.

What is Battalion: Legacy?

As presented, with Battalion: Legacy the multiplayer shooter will become this August 16 a free to play video game. “We’ve taken the best aspects of Battalion 1944 and perfected them to create a smooth and bug-free experience,” they explain, guaranteeing extensive new features such as an additional faction, more weapons, a search and destroy game mode, revised interface, etc. .

Battalion arrived in 2019 seeking to transfer and refine the essence of classic FPS for the next generation by setting its action in World War II.

Although it is the end of a seemingly unsatisfactory contractual relationship for Bulkhead, it comes at a time of change in Square Enix, after the Japanese company sold its three most notable western development teams.

