The authors of Bayonetta have several games in development and very ambitious plans

Platinum Games will publish its own titles on a global scale while doubling its workforce.

The news of the Japanese video game industry is being cornered lately by Platinum Gameswhich has revealed some of its future plans in order to continue growing, reinforced by the incorporation of a former Nintendo executive and by the confirmation that we will know more about Project GG within a year.

However, the interview that its members have granted to Famitsu (and that has been translated by Nibel) is leaving more account holders. One of the most striking statements left to us is the fact that work on new unannounced video games These include a new internal non-Project GG IP and various titles for other publishers.

They have a new IP apart from Project GGRegarding their own works, from Platinum they intend to continue betting on self-publish your own games fully in the future, both digitally and physically, internationally. In fact, they have confirmed that Project GG will be self-published, that is, they will not have any other publisher behind them apart from themselves.

Takao Yamane, Atsushi Inaba y Hideki Kamiya (Famitsu)

Nintendo’s newest addition, Takao Yamanewill focus its efforts on this task, being responsible precisely for the division that will be in charge of publishing the titles, although the company intends to grow significantly with the aim of achieving more than 1,000 employeeswhich would mean doubling the current template.

At the moment, the closest release that Platinum Games has signed is a highly anticipated Bayonetta 3 by the owners of a Nintendo Switch, who will be able to play it from October 28 of this same yearafter having confirmed the release date and editions in the latest trailer released in the middle of the month.

More about: Platinum Games and Project GG.