The authors of Bayonetta will listen to purchase offers as long as creative freedom is guaranteed

Platinum Games CEO Atsushi Inaba considers this the most important aspect of an acquisition.

The year has started with bombings important. January has given us one of the most relevant news in recent months with the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Xbox, and the month has refused to end without announcing another move by Sony acquiring Bungie. Of course, the first 31 days of 2022 have given us material for many debates, and since Platinum Games add to these reflections with a thought of their own.

The most important thing for us is that we have freedomAtsushi InabaThis is how it reflects Atsushi Inaba through a conversation with VGC in which they mainly affect his new position as CEO of the company. Taking the direction of acquisitions, the conversation has also shown the ideology of Platinum Games in the event that they receive a purchase offer, all based on what we have seen with the situation between Microsoft and ActivisionBlizzard: “The most important thing for us is that let’s have freedom to make the games we want to make,” explains the CEO.

I would not reject anything, as long as our freedom is respectedAtsushi Inaba“From what I’m hearing from recent acquisitions, I don’t think Microsoft will start micromanaging Activision in a way that takes away all of their freedom…I don’t think it’s going to be such a relationship.” But the statements in this regard do not end here, since Inaba once again reiterates the most relevant aspect of Platinum Games when it comes to consider a possible purchase: “I think there’s going to be a lot of mutual respect there and I think Activision is going to be able to continue to do what they do best. That’s also the most important thing for us at the end of the day, whatever form we and our company take. So I would not reject anything, as long as our freedom is respected“.

In addition to this, the CEO of Platinum Games has also provided his vision regarding the few purchases made in the Japanese market: “I agree, you don’t see [muchas compras] in Japan and personally, I think it’s strangeInaba opines. “With some of these big companies with all their money sometimes you think, ‘Come on! Buy some companies!’ It feels weird to see Japanese companies be passive all the time“.

Although the Japanese panorama is not so active in this field, of course They haven’t finished shopping for studies. This is what Jim Ryan said after the purchase of Bungie was made public, something that Geoff Keighley has reiterated with his own information. Be that as it may, there is no doubt that the rest of the year will be crazy in this regard.

