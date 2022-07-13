The authors of Blasphemous present a VR title: if you are a fan of board games, you will love their trailer

All On Board!, which has just launched its Kickstarter, will introduce existing board games and a thousand options for designers.

Although Blasphemous has established itself as one of the most successful Spanish games in recent years, The Game Kitchen doesn’t want to be recognized solely for its dark fantasy metroidvania adventure. That is why now it surprises us with All On Board!, a totally different project that, entering the sector of VR titlespromises to give us an immersive experience around the table games.

The title targets a 2023 release for Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR compatible devices.And it is that All On Board! promises to entertain us through a thousand possibilities, as the authors will include games with official licenses such as Black Rose Wars, Rallyman GT, Sword & Sorcery, Infinity Defiance, Instanbul o Escape the Dark Castle. These proposals will arrive as paid addons, but multiple players can have fun if one of them has the game in their library. Furthermore, it is important to note that this is complemented by a Tool set that will give us the opportunity to modify existing experiences or create our own board game.

While it is true that the premise of All On Board! sure to catch the eye of any ‘game night’ fan, the title is looking to be funded through Kickstarter. We can contribute through different options that we detail them next:

20 dollars : It gives us access to the platform, exclusive accessories and a backer role in the official Discord.



: It gives us access to the platform, exclusive accessories and a backer role in the official Discord. 40 dollars – Players will have access to the Basic Backerpass, a category that includes three licensed table games of their choice.



– Players will have access to the Basic Backerpass, a category that includes three licensed table games of their choice. 80 dollars: This category, called Complete – Early Bird, will give access to 12 games.

The title is scheduled for release in 2023 and, for the moment, it has been confirmed for Meta Quest 2 and compatible devices Steam VR.

Of course, The Game Kitchen does not hesitate to change genres to continue exploring the possibilities of the video game. The studio has already conquered us with titles like The Last Door, focused on terror, or the aforementioned Blasphemous, which has stood out for its epic combat and powerful setting. In this way, we will be attentive to the evolution of All On Board! in their Kickstarter campaign.

More about: All On Board!, The Game Kitchen, VR, Kickstarter, Board Games, and Board Games & Video Games.