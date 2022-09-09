The authors of Cyberpunk 2077 will refund the expansion to those who already reserved it with this Xbox One X

Xbox One X – Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle offered the custom console along with the game and its first expansion.

Just a couple of days ago, Cyberpunk 2077 players got excited at the unveiling of the game’s first expansion: Phantom Liberty. However, not a few users were disappointed when CD Projekt RED announced its decision to rule out a release for Xbox One and PS4which translated into a development focused solely on the new generation.

Users of this Xbox One X will receive a refund in the form of Microsoft Store creditsProbably, the players most affected by this news have been those who bought a Xbox One X – Cyberpunk 1077 Limited Edition Bundlea special Xbox One X that, personalized with motifs reminiscent of the Night City adventure, included a digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077 and the phantom liberty reserve. Now, with the abandonment of the old-gen, many of these users had found themselves helpless.

Luckily, CD Projekt RED has announced a new measure for people who had reserved the first expansion with the purchase of this limited edition Xbox One X. As stated on its official website, owners of the limited edition console will receive a compensation: “Important: Owners of an Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle will receive a refund for the expansion in the form of Microsoft Store credits. Please stay tuned for more details on this procedure.”

Although it is true that the abandonment of PS4 and Xbox One is a dirty trick, fellow Alberto Pastor explains in an opinion column that CD Projekt RED’s strategy could end with a good result. Be that as it may, there are thousands of players who will not be able to enjoy the first expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 and, despite the fact that the authors mentioned the possibility of creating more DLCs in the future, now it seems that there is a change of plans.