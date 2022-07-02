The authors of Destruction AllStars do not give up before a “bumpy start” and promise news

The Lucid Games team assures that they have been talking to the community to improve their frenetic title.

The case of Destruction AllStars has been the most weird. It was presented as the first PS5 exclusive of 2021 and, although it suffered a controversy related to the starting price, it ended up being one of the free PS Plus games for two months. Although all this usually translates into a possible success, the title did not finish taking off and began to introduce bots in online games due to the lack of players.

We have done a lot of work on the game from the feedback and chats with our playersLucid GamesDoes that mean Lucid Games is going to throw in the towel? Not even remotely. Because, as we read in one of their latest posts on Twitter, they are willing to continue implementing new features that regain the attention of the players: “We have worked a lot on the game since the comments and talks with our players throughout the last few months. A bumpy startand now we’re getting started.”

“We remain determined to keep pushing and still there is much more to come!” ends the studio’s message. With this, Lucid Games celebrates the launch of the new mode jumper and has announced that the game’s original soundtrack is now available on Spotify for all users.

At the time, we told you in our analysis of Destruction AllStars that his frenetic proposal was a lot of fun, but he also needed expand your content to keep the attention of the community. It seems that Lucid Games has taken note of this detail, since it has prepared news for its title and, according to several members of the team, from the studio they are also focused on the development of a new Triple A multiplayer for PS5.

