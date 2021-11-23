The authors of Dying Light 2 want to avoid comparisons with CD Projekt and Cyberpunk 2077

Its main designer chatted with 3DJuegos about how difficult it is to create video games.

There is less and less left to enjoy Dying Light 2, as we told you in our impressions, the title aspires to very high levels in terms of production and development. Plagued with forks in its history and a huge number of decisions that will affect his world, Dying Light 2 wants to be the definitive action and survival game within the zombie setting that so many audiences agglutinate.

During the presentation and demonstration event of Dying Light 2 there was something that caught our attention and that is that, although the main demonstration was running on the PC version, from Techland they gave us the possibility to also play the version of the game on PS4 Pro, something quite striking and unusual, so it did not go unnoticed.

It is significant that, after what happened with the previous generation versions of Cyberpunk 2077 in which CD Projekt Red continues to work to optimize today, Techland has made the decision to show one of these versions during its preview.

You can’t imagine how difficult it is to make a video gameTymon SmektalaAbout this we could ask Tymon Smektala questioning the damage that Cyberpunk 2077 may have done to the image of Polish industry And if the decision to show this version to the press is about an exercise in prevention or transparency after what happened with the creators of The Witcher saga: “You can’t imagine how difficult it is to make a video game, I think in CD Projekt They really believed that they could deliver the game they had in hand on time and in the best conditions, but it is extremely complicated, I imagine what they must be going through. “

“It is not about that, we are not CD Projekt, we do not want to enter into comparisons. We are creating our own game, our own universe, we are focused on this franchise and we are putting everything we have to make Dying Light 2: Stay Human be a successful launch. “

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released on February 4, 2022 On Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, then it will be time to see how Techland’s latest work has definitely been.

Más sobre: Dying Light 2, Dying Light Stay Human, Dying Light y Techland.