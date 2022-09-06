The authors of Fable are reluctant to show their RPG, but the head of Xbox Studio believes that the wait will be worth it

Playground wants to have everything properly prepared before introducing its game in more depth.

We know that development on Fable is still ongoing due to changes in the development team. Playground Games, including a new Narrative Leader, an ex-Lionhead, and a Sea of ​​Thieves lead artist, to name a few additions. In short, the game is close to fulfilling the five years of developmentand users are already asking for news that expands on that short trailer presented in July 2020.

If there is a game where every time I see something I say: ‘We should show this’, it is FableMatt BootyWhen will we get to see a more complete picture of Fable? Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, has commented during PAX West 2022 that the decision is in Playground: “Part of my job is to cover the team,” he comments at the event (via IGN). “They don’t want to show things ahead of time, but if there is a game where that is reversed, where every time I see something I say: ‘We should show this’, it’s Fable. Because there are many great things“.

While this could raise the expectations of any fan of the series, Booty laughs that “the team has made it very clear that I won’t be able to show anything until it’s readyAs for the development, the head of Xbox Game Studios admits that giving the project to a studio known for racing games gave “a bit of a headache”, but Playground has shown “that it understands” and is putting the same “craft and dedication they brought to Forza Horizon“.

Be that as it may, Xbox has managed to excite us with the first announcement of the new Fable, so we will be attentive to any data related to this long-awaited installment. If you want to know more details about this title, remember that at 3DJuegos we have prepared an article with everything we know about Fable, although we have not been able to resist including some of our wishes for the Playground project.

More about: Fable, Matt Booty, Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios.