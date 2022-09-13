The authors of Forspoken detail the keys to its open world focused on agility and spells

Luminous Productions especially highlights the ‘Parkour Magic’, which will speed up the delivery with fantastic touches.

We have already seen enough trailers and gameplays of Forspoken to know that much of its essence lies in the agility of Frey, the protagonist. We are not talking about a fast character, but someone who can use a wide variety of spells to propel yourself through an open world that, as the authors of the installment tell us in an exclusive talk with 3DJuegos, will be loaded with interesting places and unexpected situations.

And it is that these two elements, the open world and agility through spells, are intrinsically linked in the Forspoken experience. According to the statements of Takeshi Terada, co-director of the installment, the objective of such a combination will be for players to experience the terrain through magic and explorationsomething that will be easily appreciated in the demo of the game.

This is complemented by the ‘magic parkour‘, the term they use from Luminous Productions to refer to an agile movement system that relies heavily on the use of spells. After all, this combination of factors will allow us to travel much faster through the open world of Forspoken and will be crucial to falling into special areas and discovering magically changing areas.

This talk with developers has also allowed us to know the duration of the campaign, which will be between the 30 and 40 hours not counting the endgame. In 3DJuegos we have already had the opportunity to play the work of Luminous Productions and, as you can read in our first impressions of Forspoken, it seems that we are facing an adventure loaded with secrets.

