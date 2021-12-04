The authors of Godfall: Challenger Edition, included in PS Plus, assure that it is not a trial version

This edition has limitations and a lower price, which has generated complaints among users of the service.

Subscribers to PS Plus have found a pleasant surprise in the service, because among its 6 free games in December is the Action RPG Godfall. However, we are not talking about the standard game, but about a Challenger Edition that does not have all the content of the base version and, according to the vision of users, breaks with the essence of PS Plus in terms of the delivery of full titles. Now, the Counterplay developers want to relax the atmosphere and ensure that not a trial version.

Godfall: Challenger Edition limits some features and cuts base priceThis has been explained in Eurogamer, as they see the Challenger Edition as a version that limits some features and reduce delivery price. After all, this edition allows you to play in three modes that are unlocked after completing the adventure and offers a good selection of high-end itemsas well as many skill points so that users can enjoy the experience at the highest level.

It remains to be seen if this explanation is sufficient for PS plus subscribers, who this month will also be able to play titles such as Mortal Shell O The Persistance. In addition, Eurogamer reminds that Godfall will also be available on the Epic Games Store for free from the December 9 to 16, and will increase its price on the platform once said period of time ends.

Godfall has caught the attention of every fan of the looter-slasher And, although some mechanics were missing at its launch, it has been covering the holes for months with systems such as online matchmaking. But, although he fulfills his intention of entertaining fans of the genre, colleague Mario Gómez advises in his analysis of Godfall that it’s not a game for everyone.

