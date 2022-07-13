The authors of Halo Infinite detail the current state of the cooperative and ensure that the beta is about to fall

343 Industries promised that the first tests would begin the week of July 11.

Halo Infinite is finalizing the details to kick off what will be the first tests of its long-awaited cooperative way. After detailing its progression system, 343 Industries promised that the beta would begin the week of july 11and there have been few players who expected this novelty for yesterday, despite the fact that the authors never commented on a specific release date.

Some issues were discovered in our current ring and the team is working to fix themBrian JarrardThat is why, in order to respond to criticism from fans, the community manager Brian Jarrard commented on Twitter on the current status of this first approach to co-op: “The team is still working on our upcoming Halo Infinite online co-op beta. While we always said ‘our goal was the week of July 11’, many sites reported simply that ‘it started on July 11’. We are still waiting for this weekbut it won’t start today.”

“Doing the beta is a seamless thing as the process involves discovering issues in the early rings and resolving them before expanding to a broader audience,” the 343 Industries community manager continues in his Twitter thread. “They discovered some problems in our current ring and the team is working to fix them.” It’s important to remember that the studio uses the term “rings” to refer to milestones in development.

“Apologies to those who were looking forward to the beta today, we can’t wait to bring you this, but we also want to make sure it’s positive and worthwhile experience. We are still targeting this week, but it is day to day as the work continues. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” ends Jarrard’s message on networks.

In this way, Halo Infinite players who are signed up for the Insiders program will continue to have the opportunity to try the cooperative mode sometime this week. After all, it should be noted that 343 Industries has a lot of work ahead of them in terms of bug fixes, although the title wants to continue evolving with the addition of a franchise veteran.

