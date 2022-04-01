The authors of Halo Infinite know that the community is “tired of waiting” and promise news

343 Industries is aware that they did not meet the expectations of the public in terms of content for the shooter.

Halo Infinite has meant the triumphant return of the Master Chief, so it is normal that users have received it with applause and cheers. However, its launch has several absences that have not gone unnoticed in the community, with little information from 343 Industries and a delay in Cooperative Mode that moved it to some point in the game. Season 2.

It is a difficult situation that will take time for the team to overcome.Brian JarrardAt this point, it is normal for players to ask for explanations after so many promises, but from 343 Industries they insist that need more time to solve all the obstacles encountered. so he said Brian JarrardHalo Infinite community director, in a post on Reddit, a social network where he is known by the nickname ‘ske7ch343‘ (via VGC): “Of course, there are many challenges and restrictions. We are really not happy that we are not able to meet the expectations of the player and the community, it is a difficult situation that it’s going to take time for the team to get over it“.

“Right now, we’re focused on Season 2 and we will have more to share In the next weeksJarrard promises. “In the meantime, there’s a lot of planning, production, costing, scheduling, contracting, etc… It’s all going on, which doesn’t really lend itself to regular detailed updates.”

Beyond this, the message also expresses the thoughts of 343 Industries regarding the feelings of the players: “We understand that the community is simply tired of waiting And frankly, I think she’s tired of words too. We just need a little more time for the team to work out the details, and then I think we’ll be able to share as much as we can.”

As players ask for more data around the missing modes in Halo Infinite, 343 Industries has lived a slight change among their ranks. And it is that Andrew Witts, multiplayer director, has left the studio after 10 years in the industry. Be that as it may, we will be waiting for the developers to provide more information about the novelties of Halo Infinite, although in their analysis we already told you that its campaign mode has left us totally amazed: a nostalgia kick which is combined with Exquisite shooter action.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Halo Infinite, 343 Industries and Microsoft.